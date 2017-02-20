Bedok: The Haunting
Abdul Hamid
No bombs, no bang. The whimper you
hear is your mouth denying double
vision, triple bus station, doppelgänger
cinema resurrected. Look: Princess rises
from under McDonald's. Bedok Point
reunites with LAN arcade. The interchange is
spoilt for choice of colour. Grass reclaims
basements, smothering tenants. Drivers
collide into past and present. It turns out
train tattle is rumour-true: the past must be
feared, lines re-drawn every four years to keep
history out, prevent place from repeating itself
in the space of another. No use now. Today you
will see it: before the forest returns, the city
reveals its layers.