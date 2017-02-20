Bedok: The Haunting

Abdul Hamid, 24, is a final-year student at Yale-NUS College reading arts and humanities. He dabbles in prose, poetry and plays. He is owned by three cats.

No bombs, no bang. The whimper you

hear is your mouth denying double

vision, triple bus station, doppelgänger

cinema resurrected. Look: Princess rises

from under McDonald's. Bedok Point

reunites with LAN arcade. The interchange is

spoilt for choice of colour. Grass reclaims

basements, smothering tenants. Drivers

collide into past and present. It turns out

train tattle is rumour-true: the past must be

feared, lines re-drawn every four years to keep

history out, prevent place from repeating itself

in the space of another. No use now. Today you

will see it: before the forest returns, the city

reveals its layers.