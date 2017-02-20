Lifestyle

Bedok: The Haunting

Abdul Hamid, 24, is a final-year student at Yale-NUS College reading arts and humanities. He dabbles in prose, poetry and plays. He is owned by three cats.
Feb 20, 2017 06:00 am

Abdul Hamid

No bombs, no bang. The whimper you
hear is your mouth denying double

vision, triple bus station, doppelgänger
cinema resurrected. Look: Princess rises

from under McDonald's. Bedok Point
reunites with LAN arcade. The interchange is

spoilt for choice of colour. Grass reclaims
basements, smothering tenants. Drivers

collide into past and present. It turns out
train tattle is rumour-true: the past must be

Pamela Seong Koon enjoys reading and video games, and has a cat called Cal. She has sold her soul to the nation and doesn&#039;t enjoy it very much, but she tries her best anyway.
Lifestyle

SingLit Excerpts: Joo Koon - 2230

feared, lines re-drawn every four years to keep
history out, prevent place from repeating itself

in the space of another. No use now. Today you
will see it: before the forest returns, the city

reveals its layers.

BUYSINGLITARTSbooks