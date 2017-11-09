This beer hits the sweet spot

Has a friend ever fervently recommended a certain beer saying it is ideal for your preference for sweet tasting lager, only for you to grimace after taking in a bitter mouthful?

Finding a beer that is sweet is often a struggle.

Thankfully, FairPrice is stepping up its selection of beers, including sweeter ones like the Royal Dutch Post Horn.

Royal Dutch, from Holland, has been brewing beers since 1804. Its brewery was then situated next to a place where postal carriages arrived.

People would enjoy the fine beverage when awaiting the carriages, the signal for which was the post horn.

By 1895, the brewery had become the supplier of the royal Dutch household, hence the Royal Dutch Post Horn name.

Today, the beer's hallmark is its subtly sweet taste that is followed by a crisp, clear finish.

Royal Dutch has been brewing beer since it was founded in Holland in 1804. PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

Brewed with only natural, non-treated spring water and 100 per cent barley, it is premium yet affordable. Even its hops, a plant part typically thrown into a brewing mix for added bitterness, are fruity and aromatic.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

This rings true for Royal Dutch's Extra Smooth beer, which packs a fruity aroma with hints of citrus and wafts of floral hops. Bitterness is kept to a minimum, only kicking in as an aftertaste.

Its less-carbonated feel is also a welcome alternative to other traditional lagers, a perfect companion to fried or grilled food. The Extra Smooth beers are priced at $11.50 per pack of four 500ml cans.

If spicy food or fish dishes are on the menu, opt for Royal Dutch's Canned Lager beers.

It is said the golden lager helps soothe when eating food with searing chili heat because of its refreshing feel while hints of lemon and flowers pervade its soft, creamy head.

Honey and malt flavours give it a sweet taste that complements the saltier gravies and seasonings of seafood and spicy dishes.

Like the Extra Smooth, premium hops make for a slightly bitter aftertaste that prevents it from being too sweet.

The Canned Lager comes in individual 500ml cans at $3.90 each or bundles of six 330ml cans for $15.90 .

Both Royal Dutch's Extra Smooth and Canned Lager contains 3 per cent to 5 per cent of alcohol and are best enjoyed at 0 to 4 deg C.

Royal Dutch Post Horn lager beer is exclusive to FairPrice outlets.

Royal Dutch's Canned Lager (above) and Extra Smooth (below). PHOTO: FAIRPRICE