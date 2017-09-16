Broadcast TV faces off stream platforms

A British queen, a group of nerdy kids, a defiant handmaiden and a trio of siblings are among the contenders for the Emmy for Best Drama Series tomorrow.

The TV industry, already disrupted by streaming platforms Netflix and Amazon, is on edge. A drama series Emmy for Netflix's supernatural mystery Stranger Things or its royal series The Crown, or Hulu's terrifying The Handmaid's Tale, would mark the biggest breakthrough in the industry so far for a streaming service.

Holding out hope for traditional broadcasters is NBC's family drama This Is Us, which would be the first drama series from one of the four main broadcasters to take home the prize since 24 in 2006.