Lifestyle

Carol Smith is back on air

Carol Smith is back on air
PHOTO:KISS92
Audrey Leong
Sep 27, 2017 06:00 am

After five years, Carol Smith is back on the airwaves. The 41-year-old former Class 95 DJ has joined Kiss92, helming a solo weekday lunchtime show from 10am to 1pm.

Smith has been in the industry since she was 19, but she still gets butterflies.

The bachelorette told The New Paper: "Although it is a return to radio, I am cruising aboard a different 'ship'so that keeps me on my toes."

During her stint away, Smith started Free To Be, a social enterprise that runs life-skills workshops, camps and seminars for at-risk women and teenage girls to empower them with a sense of self-worth.

On why she is returning to radio, she said: "I missed the energy and life that comes with this truly special mode of communication... Though it reaches many, to the listener, you are sometimes his or her sole companion - that is pretty precious."

Smith said her transition to Kiss92 has been smooth, as she bumped into a few familiar faces. After her first show on Monday, she was nervous yet excited.

From print to the airwaves
Lifestyle

From the papers to the airwaves

"The morning team... gave me a warm welcome, but when they left, I was like a child being left at kindergarten on her first day," she said, jokingly.

But she warmed up and felt that everything had fallen into place.

She said: "It is so easy to channel surf these days, so the challenge is to keep listeners happy and give them something worth tuning in to." 

radioKiss92Singapore

Audrey Leong

Read articles by Audrey Leong