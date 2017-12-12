Chris Evans invites bullied boy to Avengers premiere

A video of a Tennesee boy tearfully talking about being bullied at school has gone viral and prompted an outpouring of support from celebrities.

Keaton Jones' mother posted the video on Facebook last Friday, saying he asked to make it after he had her pick him up from school as he was afraid to go to lunch. It has been viewed at least 22 million times and shared more than 430,000 times.

"Just out of curiosity, why do they bully? Why do you find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to them? It is not okay," Keaton says in the video, tears on his face. "They make fun of my nose; they call me ugly; they say I have no friends... (they) pour milk on me and put ham down my clothes, threw bread at me."

He tells others in his situation to "stay strong" and added: "It will probably get better one day."

That day may have come sooner than he expected as celebrities all over showed their support. One of them, US actor Chris Evans, who plays Captain America in the Marvel movies, invited Keaton to the premiere of the upcoming sequel Avengers: Infinity War.

Evans tweeted: "While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mum like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year?"