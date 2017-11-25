Christmas fun at the malls

Trousers, winter gloves and socks are must-haves at Parkway Parade's Snow Fun House, a tundra-like retreat set at minus 5 deg C and perfectly in theme with the mall's Christmas campaign, 'Tis The Season of Snowy Surprises.

More than 40 children from student care centre Canossaville Children And Community Services had snowy fun in the sun at the opening preview of the Snow Fun House at the Basement Outdoor Plaza on Wednesday as part of Parkway Parade's corporate social responsibility efforts.

The Snow Fun House boasts the ultimate indoor snow experience, complete with an igloo, snow luges and a snow pit.

The children slid gleefully down a snow slide and threw snowballs at one another.

With plastic buckets and scoops they built snow structures, while the Arctic Avengers mascots brought much entertainment.

AWESOME

Seven-year-old Kody Wang, the first to luge down the slide, told The New Paper: "It was fun, cold and awesome."

J.P. Kushe, also seven, excitedly added: "It is my first time seeing snow and I want to stay in the (Snow Fun House) for 100 days without leaving."

Parkway Parade's general manager Joey Teng told TNP: "The Snow Fun House is a place for everyone to experience snow in tropical Singapore. There is no need to travel to see snow this Christmas... for we are already providing a fun-filled, family-friendly destination to not only shop but share wonderful and meaningful memories at."

(Above) Children having fun with an Arctic Avengers mascot. PHOTOS:PARKWAY PARADE, FRASER CENTREPOINT, ION 3, CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED, HERMILL INVESTMENTS

From now until Dec 25, experience the chills and spills at the Snow Fun House with a minimum spend of $50 in up to two combined same-day receipts.

There is free admission for American Express cardmembers, capped at 10 slots a day.

Also look out for the snow cannon blaster at the mall's basement pavilion in front of the Snow Fun House, dispensing a snowfall daily for a picturesque white Christmas.

(Above) A girl on a luge preparing to go down a slope. PHOTOS:PARKWAY PARADE, FRASER CENTREPOINT, ION 3, CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED, HERMILL INVESTMENTS

ION ORCHARD'S VOYAGE INTO ENCHANTMENT

PHOTOS:PARKWAY PARADE, FRASER CENTREPOINT, ION 3, CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED, HERMILL INVESTMENTS

From now until Jan 1, the mall's outdoor plaza will be transformed into a magical train station where shoppers can "hop aboard" a steam train.

The ION Orchard Express will travel across continents through the clever use of moving graphics and imagery.

The train station will be decorated with hot air balloons, Christmas trees and lights.

Also check out the nearby 20m-tall walk-in Christmas tree decorated by Danish jewellery brand Pandora. Inside, be greeted by a light show.

On Monday, the mall will unveil the newly-revamped ION Sky (above), Orchard Road's tallest observation deck at 218m above ground on Level 56, with a beguiling multimedia show.

The experience is created in collaboration with Cultural Medallion recipient Dick Lee and charts Orchard Road's evolution from the 1830s' nutmeg farms, spice gardens and fruit orchards to today's shopping haven.

OUT-OF-THIS-WORLD CHRISTMAS AT CITY SQUARE MALL

PHOTOS:PARKWAY PARADE, FRASER CENTREPOINT, ION 3, CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED, HERMILL INVESTMENTS

Be transported to a starry universe this festive season with the Stellar Light Show, a first in Singapore, at the Level 1 City Green Park.

Explore a tunnel of stars and gather under the action-packed visual display of lights and music as you witness a stunning 10-minute light show every 30 minutes from 7pm to 10pm until Dec 31.

Complementing the intergalactic theme are the Transformers, who will appear in their first live stage show from Dec 2 to 17.

Spend a minimum of $50 to redeem a Meet The Autobots pass, which allows you to get up close and personal with fan favourites Optimus Prime and Bumblebee and entitles you to mask-making workshops where you can be turned into a Cybertronian hero.

FRASERS CENTREPOINT MALLS 'FULFIL YOUR DESTINY' STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI

PHOTOS:PARKWAY PARADE, FRASER CENTREPOINT, ION 3, CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED, HERMILL INVESTMENTS

Christmas celebrations kicked off at The Centrepoint with Singapore's largest gathering of Star Wars fans in character - 112 of them - on Nov 16.

Embark on a journey into the Star Wars universe under the mall group's campaign.

Praetorian Guards from the The Last Jedi movie will be at nine of the group's malls. At The Centrepoint there will be life-size Stormtroopers, BB-8 in his X-Wing fighter and a TIE silencer.

The Galactic Arena, slated to tour nine malls islandwide until Dec 24, seeks to enhance the experience, as shoppers can play virtual reality games, participate in a galactic flight academy and engage in robotic maze challenges in the arena.

DAZZLING CHRISTMAS AT FORUM THE SHOPPING MALL

PHOTOS:PARKWAY PARADE, FRASER CENTREPOINT, ION 3, CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED, HERMILL INVESTMENTS

From Dec 1 to 13 at the mall's Basement 1 atrium, the stage is set for the A Little Bit of Christmas Magic live musical, during which Rudolph and Frostette the Snowgirl help Santa prepare for Christmas Eve by bringing some of his toys to life.

Plus, seven- to 12-year-old children can take home a little Christmas magic by creating their own dream catchers or snow globes as part of the A Little Bit of Christmas Magic Craft Workshop.

On Dec 9, children aged five to nine can join Santa and Rudolph for a celebration with cupcakes, games and prizes in the A Little Bit of Christmas Fun Tea Party. It is $18 a child and you have to register before Dec 6.