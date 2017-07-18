Classic pieces

LACOSTE

The essence of the Lacoste polo shirt lives on in the French clothing brand's Autumn/Winter 2017 L.12.12 footwear collection.

Rendered in pique - the material of the original iconic tee - the sleek shoes also acknowledge tennis heritage through precise stitching and a minimalistic cupsole.

The family-friendly collection that comes in white, pink and black offers versatility for off-duty or sports-inspired style. It is available at all Lacoste stores for $199.

DANIEL WELLINGTON

Swedish watch company Daniel Wellington's latest Classic Petite Bondi collection is all about contemporary minimalism.

Made from stainless steel, the addition to the popular Classic Petite range holds a 32mm dial within a 6mm-thick case.

White interchangeable leather straps, an eggshell white dial face and details available in rose gold or silver complete the look.

The collection (starting from $239) is currently available at all official Daniel Wellington stores islandwide and online retail store Cocomi.

COAST

British women's retail chain Coast, which unveiled its Paragon store earlier this month, is bringing its new collection to town.

The Autumn/Winter 2017 collection embraces Coast's distinctive attention to detail, sculptural cuttings and asymmetric hemlines.

But a dash of romance is added to the glamorous lineup, coupled with reinvented 70s, 80s and 90s fashion statements, vintage touches and a playful opulent colour scheme.

At prices ranging from $79 to $599, this collection will be available at Coast Paragon and selected Robinsons stores from next month.