Clooney to get top French film honour

France's film academy said yesterday it will confer a top honorary award on US actor and Oscar winner George Clooney when it hands out its coveted Cesar awards on Feb 24.

The Academie des Arts et Techniques du Cinema said Clooney, 55, was its chosen recipient of this year's Honorary Cesar Award as it wants to fete his "dazzling talent as an actor, director, scriptwriter and producer - and above all, his artistic and spiritual generosity."

"The most charismatic actor of his generation, George Clooney embodies Hollywood glamour... His charm, humour, personality and engagement stand at the heart of our perpetual and eternal admiration," it said.

It said Clooney's name "will forever be inscribed in the pantheon of legendary actors".