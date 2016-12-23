Coach signs Gomez

Selena Gomez is the new face of Coach, the US design house announced.

The US actress-singer will be in its fall 2017 fashion campaign and also partner with the Coach Foundation to support Step Up, a US organisation that empowers teen girls from under-resourced communities.

Jolin Tsai and Vivan Dawson break up after 6 years together

Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai and actor-model Vivian Dawson have gone their separate ways after six years of dating.

Her manager confirmed this to Apple Daily, saying they reached a decision together to break up and the split last month was amicable.

Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai and actor-model Vivian Dawson PHOTOS: TNP FILE, REUTERS

The news was shocking as their relationship had been seen as stable, with fans expecting them to get married.

Tsai, 36, and New Zealand-born Dawson, 32, hit it off while working on a music video together in 2010.

Their romance was not well received at first as he was then unknown compared to Tsai, who was already an established star.

In 2012, Dawson went into acting, later making a name for himself in the movie Tiny Times 3. - THE STRAITS TIMES

Washington: Fences is 'brilliant'

For Denzel Washington, bringing Fences, the award-winning stage play about blue-collar African-Americans, to the big screen has been a long-held dream.

"It's brilliant. It's like, why make Death Of A Salesman a movie? Because it is some of the greatest writing in the 20th century," the US actor said.

Pulitzer-winning Fences is the first play by the late, influential black playwright August Wilson to be turned into a film.

Washington and Viola Davis reprise their 2010 Tony-winning roles as Troy and Rose in thedrama about betrayal and racism in 1950s America. - REUTERS

Harris celebrates Summer's 1b views

Christmas came early for Calvin Harris.

The Scottish DJ's Summer has crossed the billion views YouTube threshold. It's the second of his music videos to hit that mark this year.

"1 billion views of the Summer video! 2nd of the year, thank you," Harris, 32, tweeted.

Summer joins This Is What You Came For in the 1 billion-view club, although Harris' collaboration with Rihanna took half a year to hit that mark.