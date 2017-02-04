Coldplay partners with refugee and migrant charity

Coldplay has thrown its support behind a Malta-based humanitarian charity that saves migrants in search-and-rescue missions at sea.

The British rock band kicked off their new role as patrons of Moas (Migrant Offshore Aid Station) with an online fundraising film.

"We feel duty-bound to raise awareness about this noble mission," the Grammy Award-winning band said in a statement.

In the film, entitled Rescue Humanity, the band's lead vocalist, Chris Martin, sings an a cappella rendition of Coldplay's hit song Don't Panic over footage depicting distressed migrants at sea being rescued by MOAS staff.

MOAS has saved more than 30,000 migrants making perilous journeys from northern Africa and the Middle East to Europe, the charity said.