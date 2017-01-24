Collins opens up about eating disorder

Actress Lily Collins has opened up about her eating disorder, which is what her anorexic character battlesin her latest movie, To The Bone. The 27-year-old talked about her illness with IMDB Studios, saying that she had to lose weight for the role with the help of a nutritionist.

"It caused me to have to emotionally go there, but in a way, that was the most safe and healthy way possible, with a nutritionist... and it did require a different set of emotional skills, to kind of go back in time for me, with you know, my experiences," said Collins.

In her upcoming book, the daughter of musician Phil Collins also said she had to face her issues after receiving the script for the movie.

She then thanked her fans for their support on Instagram.