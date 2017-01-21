Dion to return to sing for Beauty And The Beast

Celine Dion will sing the new song How Does A Moment Last Forever for Disney's live-action Beauty And The Beast, which stars Emma Watson, Dan Stevens and Luke Evans.

Written by eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken and lyricist Tim Rice, the song is described as an "emotional ballad about holding onto life's precious moments".

This comes almost 25 years after Dion sang a duet version of Beauty And The Beast with Peabo Bryson after the release of the 1991 animated film.