Ex-New Face contestants to walk stage in South Korea

Miss Vanessa Ho (third from left) and Miss Abby Som (second from right).

New Face alumni Abby Som and Vanessa Ho walked down the pageant's runway in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

Later this month, both will be walking the international stage at the Asia Model Festival in South Korea.

The Beam Artistes artists - who both won modelling competition Face of Singapore last month - will represent Singapore in the Face of Asia finals, which will be held during the Asia Model Festival.

Miss Ho, 18, said: "This will be the first time I am gaining exposure overseas, so I hope I will gain from the experience and get to improve my runway walk much more."

Miss Som, 22, said she hopes the festival will boost her entry to the modelling markets outside Singapore.

Both agreed that their participation in New Face opened up new platforms for them.

Miss Som said: "New Face was a good stepping stone for further modelling opportunities."

She added that several modelling agencies had contacted her due to the exposure she received from the pageant.

Miss Ho, who wants to be in the media industry for the long run, also benefited from it.

She said: "New Face gave me the first taste of modelling and the media, and I do not want to stop."