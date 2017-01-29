Feeling lucky? What's in store for your Year of The Rooster

Curious about what’s in store for you in the Year of the Rooster? We get a quick forecast from veteran geomancer Grand Master Tan Khoon Yong

Rooster

1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993

Ranking: 5th

Overall luck: Good

Auspicious number : 5

Auspicious colours: Yellow & brown

Compatible zodiac sign: Dragon

Luck (★★★★): 2017 remains a relatively auspicious year for the Rooster. Career, academic and wealth luck is strong for you. You can expect to see your wealth grow but avoid getting too cocky.

Romance (★★★): The showy Rooster needs to be more serious. It is hard for those single to get hitched. Married ones should consider going on trips together to unwind and reaffirm your commitment to each other.

Career (★★★★): This is a year of stratospheric growth for your career. Expect good results and even, promotions.

Health (★★): Don't neglect your mental health. Learn to detach from your troubles and keep a positive outlook on things.

Dog

1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994

Ranking: 3rd

Overall luck: Good

Auspicious number: 7

Auspicious colours: Red & orange

Compatible zodiac sign: Horse

Luck (★★★★): After a trying 2016, your luck cycle improves tremendously in the year of the Rooster. You can look forward to an exciting time, with significant accomplishments in your business and career.

Romance (★★★★): This is a good year for the singles to change their status. But those who are in a relationship or are married must make an extra effort in communicating with your partner. Be patient and talk things out.

Career (★★★★★): With your energetic nature and passion for your work, you'll find your career going incredibly well.

Health (★★★): A busy schedule with frequent travel means you have to pay attention to your health, as jet lag and climate differences will stress out the body.

Pig

1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995

Ranking: 8th

Overall luck: Average

Auspicious number: 3

Auspicious colour: Green

Compatible zodiac sign: Tiger

Luck (★★): This is a tough year for the good-natured Pig. You will need to rely on strong interpersonal relationships to tide through this period. Trust the advice of professionals and cut your losses if your investments are failing instead of recklessly holding on.

Romance (★★): The right person will find you when the time is ripe. For those married, try to be more patient and forgiving, and watch over your other half.

Career (★★): You may encounter a new boss at work who makes challenging demands, but your easy-going and helpful nature is advantageous in helping you build rapport and pave the way for successful collaboration.

Health (★★): A less than ideal outlook will affect your health, giving you a weak constitution and digestion problems.

Rat

1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996

Ranking: 6th

Overall luck: Average

Auspicious number: 5

Auspicious colours: Yellow & brown

Compatible zodiac sign: Dragon

Luck (★★★): The resourceful Rat has to put some effort into career and academic pursuits. If you work hard, you can look forward to a steady stream of wealth from smooth business operations.

Romance (★★★★): Love is in the air for those born in the Year of the Rat. If you are single, a romantic interest will blossom into a relationship. This is an ideal time for dating couples to tie the knot and possibly move into a new home, while married ones can plan for a new addition to the family.

Career (★★★): Actual work matters will progress smoothly, with optimal results to show to management. But watch out for work rivals including business partners and colleagues.

Health (★★): Avoid obsessing over interpersonal issues and entanglements, or you may go into depression. Don't be afraid or ashamed to speak to friends and family about your worries and fears.

Ox

1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997

Ranking: 7th

Overall luck: Average

Auspicious number: 7 & 10

Auspicious colours: White & gold

Compatible zodiac sign: Rooster

Luck (★★★): After a bountiful 2016, the steadfast Ox will experience a slight decline in luck. Make family your priority as their support will help you overcome difficulties. Let go of minor business issues; micro-managing will cost you bigger opportunities.

Romance (★★): Avoid romance until you regain control of your life. For those who are dating or are married, a third party may ruin your relationship, so be careful.

Career (★★): It's positive on the career front. Business owners may acquire a role of prominence in business or industry associations. While you are generally meticulous, go through contracts with business partners or vendors very carefully before signing them.

Health (★): You must pay more attention to your health and safety. Do consider donating blood at the beginning of the year and select an auspicious date if you have to undergo surgery.

Tiger

1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998

Ranking: 4th

Overall luck: Good

Auspicious number: 7

Auspicious colours: Red & orange

Compatible zodiac sign: Horse

Luck (★★★★): After a busy 2016, this year promises better fortune for the brave Tiger. This glow extends to all aspects of your life, so you should take this opportunity to attain skills and qualifications that will help your career, as well as strengthen friendships and relationships.

Romance (★★★): You will see pleasant progress in your love life, with moments of bonding and trust cementing your connection with your partner.

Career (★★★★): You can look forward to success in whatever you put your mind and heart to achieving. Whether it is expanding operations, hiring talent, or devising new proposals and campaigns, both business owners and employed professionals can expect smooth execution of your plans.

Health (★★★): While most matters run smoothly, you should mistreat your body or push your mind to its limits when at work. Watch out for issues like kidney stones or gallstones. Fix your diet and sleep routine to steadily regain your health.

Rabbit

1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999

Ranking: 11th

Overall luck: Bad

Auspicious number: 12

Auspicious colours: Blue & black

Compatible zodiac sign: Pig

Luck (★): This is a tough year for the gentle and spirited rabbit. Managing your wealth and career will keep you on your toes, while you must be careful not to let the pressure affect your romantic and family life. During these trying times, stay optimistic and rely on good friends to bolster your mood.

Romance (★): Love takes a backseat as you focus on resolving financial and health issues.

Career (★★): Your prudence will carry you through this difficult period. Business owners may be plagued by troublemaking employees, vendors, and customers. Employees must read any legal agreements carefully before committing to them-if an offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Health (★): Pressing issues in various aspects of your life may cause you to compromise on physical wellness, but make sure you create an exercise schedule and stick to it. Even short regular workouts can help to relieve stress.

Dragon

1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000

Ranking: 1st

Overall luck: Good

Auspicious numbers: 5, 7 & 10

Auspicious colours: Yellow, brown, white & gold

Compatible zodiac sign: Dragon & rooster

Luck (★★★★★): You will enjoy immense luck in all aspects of life. This is a period when prosperity, be it through business or investments, comes easily. You will meet generous people who will present you with solid opportunities to grow in wealth.

Romance (★★★★★): Do not be afraid to explore a deeper connection with contrasting personalities, for it is in common values and life goals where compatibility is found. Those who are dating should prepare to take your relationship to a more serious level before it stagnates - it's time for meeting each other's family.

Career (★★★★): Therre is career progression while you make valuable connections and grow your network. But avoid taking on too much at once or you may find yourself overwhelmed. It is best to work smart by planning ahead and keeping to your schedule.

Health (★★★): You must not overindulge in feasting and merriment, nor should you drive yourself too hard. Do not take high blood pressure or chest pains lightly.

Snake

1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989

Ranking: 12th

Overall luck: Bad

Auspicious number: 7 & 10

Auspicious colours: White & gold

Compatible zodiac sign: Rooster

Luck (★): It's a year of sharp decline in your luck cycle. You must keep a low profile and avoid succumbing to envy of those around you who are faring better. While you are naturally persuasive and influential in your social circle, beware of saying things that may reflect badly on you or giving advice that will backfire on you.

Romance (★): To prevent any broken hearts, singles must stay away from those who try to take advantage of your vulnerability and string you along for their own pleasure. Those who are dating or married should work hard to maintain your relationship, take care not to lash out at your partner; instead, share your woes honestly.

Career (★): Despite the lack of lucky stars, hard work and determination will help you overcome the minor but pesky obstacles. New business ideas are best shelved for the time being while you focus on keeping operations running smoothly. Employees must grit their teeth in the face of difficult clients and colleagues who may complain, gossip, and sow discord.

Health (★): You are susceptible to freak accidents and injuries, so be extra careful and stay alert at all times. Do not scoff at simple precautions such as buckling your seat belt and not walking under windows of high-rise apartments. But do not dwell too much on setbacks in other aspects of life, as this will compromise your mental health.

Horse

1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990

Ranking: 2nd

Overall luck: Good

Auspicious number: 11

Auspicious colour: Yellow & brown

Compatible zodiac sign: Dog

Luck (★★★★★): This an extremely auspicious year for the tenacious horse, where all aspects of your life will be smooth-sailing and you will be rewarded handsomely for your hard work. An ideal year to embark on new life journeys, be it starting a new career or a new family.

Romance (★★★★★): Singles may well find "the one" and those who are dating may find this a good time to get married. But married ones should not take your partner for granted.

Career (★★★★): It is thriving business and smooth operations for business owners, and you may well expand your business significantly. Employees will see major projects come to fruition, with consequent promotions and salary increments.

Health (★★★★): You are not facing any major health issues but this does not mean you can forgo regular exercise and a healthy diet, especially when you are busy with progressing in other aspects of your life. In fact, this is the time to try new adventure sports to build your physical and mental resilience.

Goat

1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991

Ranking: 9th

Overall luck: Bad

Auspicious number: 7

Auspicious colour: Red & orange

Compatible zodiac sign: Horse

Luck (★★): A slight downturn in your luck cycle but there is nothing the hardy Goat cannot overcome. Be alert and keep a low profile. Family relationships prove to be a challenge and you will need to spend more time with them in order to maintain harmony.

Romance (★): You are likely to meet with setbacks and discouragement. The single may find themselves snubbed by love interests. Married ones will face problems with parents and in-laws that will impact your relationship with your partner.

Career (★★★): There is favourable progress in your career through consistent action. Although you are advised not to attempt any business expansions, it's a good time for business owners to execute marketing campaigns, which will increase your visibility and sales.

Health (★★): Health concerns may arise in the form of cardiac stress and high blood pressure. Do not stress yourself out, especially over family matters.

Monkey

1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992

Ranking: 10th

Overall luck: Bad

Auspicious numbers: 1 & 5

Auspicious colours: Blue, black, yellow & brown

Compatible zodiac sign: Rat & dragon

Luck (★★): After a dismal 2016, you will see marginally improved luck but will need to continue gritting your teeth and soldiering on. You need to work harder to manage your wealth. Your flexible and innovative nature will help you through this tough time.

Romance (★): Focus on career and taking care of your health instead of romance. Both dating and married couples should take more effort to strengthen their relationship by spending quality time together, such as going on a vacation.

Career (★★★): You will see a breakthrough in your career that makes all the hard work worth it. If you have been working hard on a new business, you will finally receive the industry recognition you deserve. Employees will be promoted and gain greater decision-making power, allowing you to take control in planning and delegation of work.

Health (★): You are susceptible to stomach and liver problems if you follow an unhealthy diet and overwork yourself. Adopt healthy lifestyle habits such as exercising regularly and drinking plenty of water to avoid falling ill.

The above forecast is provided by veteran geomancer Grand Master Tan Khoon Yong from Way Fengshui Group.

He is the first fengshui practitioner in Singapore to receive the prestigious title of Grand Master from the International Fengshui Association. Among his accomplishments, Grand Master Tan received the Public Service Medal from President S.R Nathan for his public contributions.

wayfengshui.com/category/annual-forecast/