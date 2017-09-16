Fisher's Star Wars script up for auction

Carrie Fisher's hand-annotated script for Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back is expected to fetch up to US$50,000 (S$67,000) at an auction next month of her personal property.

California auctioneers Profiles in History said on Thursday that the 158-page shooting script is marked and underlined in pencil by Fisher for every page with dialogue for her character Princess Leia.

Fisher, 60, died suddenly in December last year.

The three-day auction in Los Angeles, starting on Oct 7, will also include bound presentation scripts signed by director George Lucas for the first Star Wars movie, and sequels The Empire Strikes Back and Return Of The Jedi. Those three are expected to fetch US$20,000 to US$30,000 each.