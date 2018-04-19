Frozen food is making a hot comeback

Making meals or snacks from scratch might be preferable for some, but our increasingly frantic and demanding lifestyles make that almost impossible for most.

The convenience of frozen food is a compelling selling point for many, especially as they rush to keep up with the hustle and bustle of city life.

With the invention of advanced freezing technology, frozen food can have similar nutritional benefits as fresh produce.

Take local supermarket chain FairPrice's housebrand frozen food range for example.

Its frozen french fries ($2.90 for 1kg) uses premium potatoes from New Zealand.

It is trans-fat free and has no added salt, flavouring or colouring.

The fries, which come in either straight-cut or crinkle-cut, is also cholesterol-free.

It features the Healthier Choice Symbol, which means it is lower in sodium and saturated fat.

Additionally, it uses the quick-freeze processing method, which ensures that the fries retain its maximum freshness without losing any quality in taste and texture.

FairPrice also offers frozen chicken popcorn or chicken fingers ($6.20 for 500g), frozen curry puffs or spring rolls ($4.85 for 500g), and frozen samosas ($4.85 for 500g).

These products are all trans-fat free.

The frozen curry puffs and spring rolls are cholesterol-free while the frozen samosas have a low amount of cholesterol. They are also suitable for vegetarians.

All the products can be heated in minutes in an air-fryer or baked with minimal oil in an oven.

For instance, the chicken popcorn can be baked into perfection within minutes - slightly charred on the outside, but perfectly cooked in the inside, still tender and juicy.

Similarly, a batch of frozen fries can be ready in minutes, quickly baked to golden brown in an oven.

This makes these frozen goods the perfect snack to bust out at parties with family and friends, or munch on at home after a long day at work.

Pair these finger food offerings with tomato sauce for a traditional dip.

Alternatively, get creative and try making other dipping sauces, like a warm and gooey cheesy horseradish cream sauce.

You can impress your guests and family with a plate of cheese fries.

Simply make a batch of french fries, and then slather them with melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

For a healthier option, pair the fries with some garlic aioli sauce - which contains mayonnaise, lemon juice, salt and pepper - or a nutty bowl of sweet potato hummus.