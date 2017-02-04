Gaga goes for unity at Super Bowl

Lady Gaga is known for her attention-grabbing outfits, but she said her sole message while performing at this year's Super Bowl will be inclusion. "I believe in the spirit of equality and the spirit of this country as one of love and compassion and kindness," she said yesterday. The Super Bowl will take place on Sunday (Monday morning, Singapore time) in Houston amid intense divisions over President Donald Trump, of whom Lady Gaga has been a passionate critic. - AFP