Expert tips on getting that glow: Miss Universe Singapore finalists visit SkinCeuticals' forum

Miss Universe Singapore finalists sharing skincare tips and trying out products at SkinCeuticals' public forum last Saturday.

As much as the Miss Universe Singapore (MUS) 2017 finalists radiate beauty from within by championing their pet causes, looking fresh on stage is just as important.

They had the opportunity to attend SkinCeuticals' public forum, where they were pampered with hand massages and learnt from experts how to take care of their skin.

The event, which was held last Saturday at Mandarin Orchard hotel and hosted by local DJ Sonia Chew, was an enriching one for the women, who went home with tips on maintaining youthful skin.

SkinCeuticals is one of the official sponsors for MUS 2017.

The company, whose products are made in the US, aims to provide advanced skincare backed by science.

After decades of skin cancer research leading to breakthroughs in antioxidants, SkinCeuticals' products contain high potency formulas that are concentrated in pure actives to effectively penetrate the skin.

These formulas serve to correct signs of ageing, protect healthy skin and prevent damage.

MUS finalist Tessa Hogan found a life-changing solution for her eye bags, which has been a long-term problem.

She tried the A.G.E. Eye Complex, an eye cream that diminishes wrinkles, dark circles, eye bags and puffiness.

This one felt smooth, was non-fragrant and I could see an immediate result - I looked revitalised instead of having tired, sallow-looking eyes. MUS finalist Tessa Hogan on the A.G.E. Eye Complex

The 25-year-old priority banker told The New Paper: "I've tried different eye creams but not all worked.

"But this one felt smooth, was non-fragrant and I could see an immediate result - I looked revitalised instead of having tired, sallow-looking eyes."

Other highlights at the event included a free skin diagnosis, and the finalists got to go around the ballroom to test various SkinCeuticals products.

There was also a special appearance by former local actress-host Sharon Au.

The talks by doctors on anti-ageing and anti-pigmentation solutions also spurred Shonalie Raha, 24, to cultivate a new habit.

The content strategist said: "I started taking Crystal Tomato pills (a natural food supplement) last week and will also incorporate nuts and acai into my diet as they're high in antioxidants."

Five MUS finalists also introduced themselves on stage and shared their skincare routines with the audience.

Cara Neo, 25, spoke about adopting a traditional Chinese regimen - gua sha - whereby a jade, quartz or obsidian stone is used to scrape the skin for better blood circulation.

The entrepreneur and business owner said: "I truly enjoyed being part of a forum that combined skin tips from laymen, such as the girls and myself, while having the privilege to hear from experts in the industry."

On the collaboration with MUS this year, Mr Royston Ho, marketing manager of SkinCeuticals, said: "As beauty is only skin deep, SkinCeuticals wishes to empower all participants with acute knowledge of caring for their skin as well as the chance to experience one of the most potent skincare brands within the L'Oreal group to aid them to look their best."