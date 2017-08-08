Get that home-grown glow

DRGL

Erase signs of fatigue around the eyes with the Eye Repair Brightening cream from local aesthetic guru Georgia Lee's skincare label.

Infused with ingredients such as swertia japonica and saxifraga sarmentosa extracts, this product will not only firm up the delicate eye skin, it will also lighten dark areas.

Reducing puffiness and enhancing a youthful appearance, it also offers easy skin absorption.

The DrGL Eye Repair Brightening cream ($188) is now available at all DrGL counters in Singapore.

SUGAR K ORGANIC PEEL BAR

This all-natural skin peel service is the brainchild of local beauty and wellness brand Kew Organics' founder Lily Kew. It is also the first of its kind.

In under 20 minutes, this hydrating facial peel will work its magic with a glycolic peel formula (derived from sugarcane) and organic citrus fruit acids that are effective yet gentle on the skin.

The treatment, which also renews skin cells, will leave you with a glowing complexion after four to six weeks.

Located at Clarke Quay, the peel bar opened in May.

It costs $55 for a treatment, and the package deal for three treatments and Kew Organics products costs $290.40.

RESTORATION ESSENCE

This home-grown brand channels the natural goodness of pandan through its latest RESS skincare range.

Infused with pandan essential oils and lemon essence, the Pandan Leaves Scrub ($31.50) - made with dried pandan leaves - has an immediate whitening effect and exfoliates the skin.

Follow up with the pandan-free Hydro Boost Serum ($40.90) to raise hydration levels.

The Ice Balm ($24.90) is made of pure coconut, as well as pandan and honey-infused peppermint oils.

Simply rub it on to enjoy the benefits, which includerelieving muscle aches and soothing respiratory problems.

The RESS range is now available online at the Restoration Essence website and Lazada.