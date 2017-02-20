GetLit! Part 1: Poems of the MRT

Teh Su Ching

The only other person I knew

who lived on that hill was

an ill-fated Peranakan matriarch.

Your dad loved crystals for fengshui

reasons and my name means crystal but

he always called me something else,

not that I minded - your home was the true

Centrepoint, the Emerald of my eye.

The other day a girl in her 20s said to me,

"Remember in our teens when the idea of

being a waitress was so romantic?"

I thought of the white Pre-Rouge T-shirts

they gave us as part of our uniform that

limbo between JC and uni when

the smell of spirits and cigarettes filled

my nostrils and the walkway next to

Acid and Alley Bar. And how you'd

wave discreetly, knowing I'd get into

trouble if seen chatting on shift.

Instead of gulping Ice Cold Beer to Little

John I lounged on your black leather



chair, clutching its plastic-encased remote.

Can't say I felt betrayed when Specialists left

(and the Jack of all trades age began);



I didn't mind its replacement - I asked

you to be my bridesmaid over its food

republic Yong Tau Foo, after all. Your surprise



was news to me and a wake-up call to

express and appreciate affection more.

So here's the 411 (or 313): you've moved West



macam chasing me and I've moved way North,

refusing to be caught. But every time I am back

and take out a book from library@orchard redux



I look across the road and think of you and

wonder if we will ever feel so old and

knowing and invulnerable again.



