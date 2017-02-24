GetLit! Part 3: We Apologise For The Inconvenience Caused

Faith Christine Lai

As long as I can remember,

this country has always

been building new things.

During the day, amidst a

permanent roar of drills

boring through concrete,

we have all learned to communicate

efficiently in sign language.

At night, amidst a

resonant thunder of metal

beams clanging,

my phone lights up in the dark

with your text-message fantasies.

You describe to me the way

you imagine my sighs would sound,

if only you could hear them.