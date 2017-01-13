Roar Music: Singapore X Hong Kong Music Collaboration

Singapore singer-songwriter Jin An and Hong Kong's GDJYB and SilHungMo perform in this collaborative concert.

WHERE: Hood Bar And Cafe, 05-07 Bugis+, 201 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis WHEN: Mon, 8pm ADMISSION: $30 (standard), $40 (at the door) INFO: Tickets from roarmusic4.peatix.com

Verasa Pogaiyile - A Musical Journey With D. Imman

Indian film composer and singer Immanuel Vasanth Dinakaran, popularly known as D. Imman, will perform in Singapore for the first time.

WHERE: Hall 601 - 604, Level 6 Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: Jan 30, 7pm ADMISSION: $33 to $104 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Journey Live In Singapore

These American rock veterans have sold more than 80 million albums worldwide and have produced evergreen hits such as Faithfully and Don't Stop Believin'.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Feb 10, 8pm ADMISSION: $112 to $192 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Periphery Live In Singapore

The American metal band will perform in Singapore for the first time, with supporting home-grown act Forests.

WHERE: Aliwal Arts Centre, 28 Aliwal Street MRT: Nicoll Highway/Lavender WHEN: Feb 11, 6.30pm ADMISSION: $65 (standard), $75 (at the door) INFO: Tickets from ticketbox.sg/Periphery. Go to www.facebook.com/StreetNoiseSG

TALKS

Humanity And The Art Of Effective Political Control

As Seen Through Warring States Bamboo Manuscripts? This seminar will discuss recently unearthed manuscripts from the Warring States period (475 to 221 BC) in China, which make the argument against coercive order and for rulership through ritual and musical education. The speaker is Professor Scott Cook, Tan Chin Tuan Professor of Chinese Studies, Yale-NUS College, National University of Singapore.

WHERE: East Asian Institute Conference Room, 06-01 Tower Block, National University of Singapore Bukit Timah Campus, 469A Bukit Timah Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Today, 3.30pm to 5pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6516-3715/ 6779-1037 INFO: www.eai.nus.edu.sg

Let's Talk 3: The Spirit Of Article 152: Inclusive Nation-Building And The Special Status Of Singapore Malays

Dr Lily Zubaidah Rahim, Dr Thum Ping Tjin and playwright Alfian Sa'at will discuss multiculturalism and equal opportunity, the political economy of race and the experiences of being Malay in Singapore.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Tomorrow, 1.45pm to 5pm ADMISSION: Free with registration TEL: 6336-2957 INFO: Register at www.lets-talk.sg. Go to www.facebook.com/letstalksg

Fowl Play!

Learn how and why roosters and hens are so highly beloved and widely depicted in Chinese art.

WHERE: Ngee Ann Auditorium, Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Mon, 11am to noon ADMISSION: Free INFO: E-mail mml@fom.sg. Go to www.fom.sg

Geography, Trade And Internal Migration In China

Dr Ma Lin from the Department of Economics at National University of Singapore has developed a multi-city, multi-sector general equilibrium model to study the welfare impact of intercity migration in China.

WHERE: East Asian Institute Conference Room, 06-01 Tower Block, National University of Singapore Bukit Timah Campus, 469A Bukit Timah Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Tue, 3.30pm to 5pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6516-3715/ 6779-1037 INFO: www.eai.nus.edu.sg

CLASSES

Miniature Food Art: Sushi

Create realistic miniature models of food using polymer clay and resins.

WHERE: Programme Zone, Toa Payoh Public Library, 6 Toa Payoh Central MRT: Toa Payoh WHEN: Jan 22, 3.30pm to 5.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Registration opens on Sun at www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Tea Appreciation & Chinese Calligraphy Workshop

Learn about Chinese tea and pick up calligraphy tips.

WHERE: Tea Chapter, 9A/11 Neil Road MRT: Outram Park/Chinatown WHEN: Thu, 7pm to 9.30pm ADMISSION: $25 INFO: Register at eventbrite.sg. Go to www.facebook.com/Elite.Linguistic.Network

Street Photography

Learn the skills needed for street photography, including how to work rapidly and unobtrusively in busy environments with minimal equipment and maximum adaptability.

WHERE: Objectifs, 155 Middle Road MRT: Bugis/Bras Basah WHEN: Feb 1, 7.30pm to 10pm, Feb 3, 6.30pm to 9pm & Feb 11, 9am to 11.30am; Feb 6, 7 & 9, 9am to 11.30am ADMISSION: $250 (for three sessions) TEL: 6336-2957 INFO: Register at www.objectifs.com.sg

SPORTS

The Men's Health Urbanathlon

This urban obstacle race features free-form running in the heart of Orchard Road and four obstacle zones, including a final Urban Warrior course at Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza.

WHERE: Start point at Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza, 391 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard/Somerset WHEN: March 4, 9am to 5pm ADMISSION: Loyalty rates till Sun: $98 (individual); early bird till Sun: $108 (individual), $98 (team of four or more); Mon till Feb 19: $128 (individual), $118 (team of four or more); includes a race pack worth more than $100, including an Adidas race T-shirt & a complimentary six-month digital subscription to Men's Health Singapore INFO: Register at www.menshealth. com.sg/mhu by Feb 19

HSBC Women's Champions

The world's best women golfers compete for one of the most prestigious titles on the Ladies Professional Golf Association Tour. There will be a music festival, with acts from Singapore, the US and South Korea.

WHERE: The New Tanjong Course, Sentosa Golf Club, 27 Bukit Manis Road (concert at Sentosa Golf Club Driving Range) MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: HSBC Women's Champions: March 2 to 5, 8am; music festival: March 4, 4pm ADMISSION: HSBC Women's Champions: $20 (March 2 & 3), $30 (March 4 & 5), $60 (season pass); music festival: $348 (VIP), $188 (super fanzone), $148 (general admission); concessions available INFO: Tickets from www.apactix.com

Income Eco Run 2017

This competitive run aims to raise awareness for everyone to play his part in supporting environmental conservation.

WHERE: F1 Pit Building, 1 Republic Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: April 30, 5am to 11am ADMISSION: 21.1km individual: $58 (NTUC Income policy holders & NTUC members), $73 (public); 10km individual: $48 (NTUC Income policy holders & NTUC members), $63 (public); 10km team: $200 (minimum of one female for each team of four); 800km kids' dash: $20 (NTUC Income policy holders & NTUC members), $20 (public) INFO: Register at incomeecorun.sg by March 31

FESTIVALS

Aliwal Urban Art Festival

There will be workshops, performances, an exhibition and more at this festival inspired by international street culture - from contemporary art to graffiti, punk to disco, skateboarding to street dancing. Part of Singapore Art Week 2017.

WHERE: Aliwal Arts Centre & Kampong Glam MRT: Various WHEN: Tomorrow, 5pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: For details and festival schedule, go to www.aliwalartscentre.sg/events/aliwaluaf2016

ACM Rojak Festival

Start the year with fortune telling, cultural performances, carnival rides, a food bazaar, a picnic and movies under the stars.

WHERE: Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Tomorrow, 1pm to 10pm & Sun, 1pm to 5pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6332-7798 INFO: acm.org.sg/programmes/festivals/rojak-weekend-festival

St Jerome's Laneway Festival Singapore

This Melbourne-originated indie music festival features acts such as Astreal, Bob Moses and Mick Jenkins.

WHERE: The Meadow, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Jan 21, 10am ADMISSION: $189 (standard), $170.50 (group of five or more), $204 (door sales) TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: Tickets from www.sistic.com.sg. Go to singapore.lanewayfestival.com

Cities For People: NTU CCA Ideas Fest 2016/17

There will be performances, public installations, social experiments, urban farming initiatives, public dialogues and a variety of workshops at this annual platform. The event will culminate in a public summit that will discuss ideas about urbanism, environment, modes of exchange, critical spatial practices and the future of cities. The festival runs till Jan 22 (public summit from Jan 19 to 21).

WHERE: Various locations; public summit (The Single Screen, Gillman Barracks, Block 43 Malan Road). ADMISSION: Free (register at citiesforpeople.peatix.com) INFO: ntu.ccasingapore.org