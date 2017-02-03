Busking: Be Our Valentine

Home-grown band Music In the City SG will perform Chinese pop songs about love and romance.

WHERE: Mist Walk @ Marina Bay, Waterfront Promenade MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Tomorrow, 6pm to 7pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.facebook.com/musicinthecitysg

JiuJian With LUV 2017 30th Anniversary Concert

At this Valentine's Day concert, the home-grown singer-songwriter will perform xinyao classics and local drama theme songs, as well as evergreen love songs in five languages.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Feb 14, 8pm ADMISSION: $52 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Joe Satriani - Surfing To Shockwave Tour

The virtuoso American guitarist celebrates a 30-year career, which includes his latest release, 2015's Shockwave Supernova.

WHERE: Kallang Theatre, 1 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Feb 21, 8pm ADMISSION: $112 to $432 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

CHARITY

Fund-raising Dinner For Exclusively Mongrels At Urban Farm & Barn

Half of the proceeds from this fund-raiser will be donated to Exclusively Mongrels, an organisation that rescues impounded stray dogs.

WHERE: Urban Farm & Barn, Bukit Panjang Hill, off Petir Road MRT: Cashew WHEN: Feb 12, 6pm to 8pm ADMISSION: $100 INFO: For tickets, call 6526-7726 or e-mail sales@pocketgreens.com.sg

SPORTS

The Roar Of Singapore

Four Universal Boxing Organisation titles are up for grabs in this event. The headliner is Ryan "The Real Deal" Ford, Canada's undefeated light heavyweight, who will go up against New Zealand's Sam "The Terror" Rapira for the light heavyweight world title.

WHERE: Singapore Foochow Association, 04-01 Foochow Building, 21 Tyrwhitt Road MRT: Farrer Park/Lavender WHEN: Feb 17, 5pm to 11pm ADMISSION: $128 INFO: Tickets from theroarofsingapore.peatix.com

Asia Pole Championship 2017

This annual international pole-fitness competition is aimed at promoting and celebrating pole dance as an athletic pursuit. Workshops will be held for participants at various levels.

WHERE: University Cultural Centre Theatre, National University of Singapore Centre for the Arts, 50 Kent Ridge Crescent MRT: Kent Ridge WHEN: Workshops: Feb 24 & 25, various times; competition: Feb 26, 2pm ADMISSION: $58.90 & $80.30 for competition; separate rates for workshops INFO: Tickets from www.asiapolechampionship.com

Runninghour 2017

This non-competitive blindfold run aims to integrate people with special needs into the mainstream community via sports. Participants will run alongside visually, intellectually and physically disabled runners.

WHERE: Reservoir Lawn, Bedok Reservoir WHEN: May 13, 5pm MRT: Bedok ADMISSION: Early bird till Feb 28 & past participants: $40 (10km), $35 (5km), $25 (3.5km); March 1 to April 23: $45 (10km), $40 (5km), $30 (3.5km) INFO: Register at www.runninghour.com by April 23

TALKS

Politics Of Macau After 1999: New Changes And Rising Governance Crisis

Dr Leong Meng U, academic visitor at the East Asian Institute, National University of Singapore, argues that Macau suffers the same institutional defects as Hong Kong, but their considerable differences are likely to lead the two cities to diverging political development trajectories.

WHERE: EAI Conference Room, National University of Singapore Bukit Timah Campus, 469 Bukit Timah Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Today, 3.30pm to 5pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6516-3715/ 6779-1037 INFO: www.eai.nus.edu.sg

Artist Talk: Chan Tze Woon

Chan speaks about his work as a documentary film-maker in Hong Kong, screening clips from his short films and excerpts from his latest documentary feature, Yellowing.

WHERE: Objectifs, 155 Middle Road MRT: Bugis/Bras Basah WHEN: Today, 7.30pm to 9pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6336-2957 INFO: www.objectifs.com.sg/artist-talk-chan-tze-woon

Wuxia - The Origins And Rise Of Its Films And Masters

Learn more about this Chinese genre in this talk about the works and legacies of the masters of wuxia films. Conducted in Mandarin. Part of Huayi - Chinese Festival of Arts.

WHERE: library@esplanade, 03-01, 8 Raffles Avenue MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow, 1pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.esplanade.com

King Bhumibol In Historical Perspective

Associate Professor Bruce Lockhart of the National University of Singapore gives an overview of the reign of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and what it meant for modern Thailand.

WHERE: Ngee Ann Auditorium, Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Mon, 11am to noon ADMISSION: Free INFO: E-mail mml@fom.sg. Go to www.fom.sg

Assessing Japanese Business

Community's Role In China-Japan Relationship

Find out why the Japanese business community's influence declined so drastically in the 21st century, compared with that in the 1970s. The speaker, Dr Li Yanming, is a research fellow at Keio University.

WHERE: EAI Conference Room, National University of Singapore Bukit Timah Campus, 469 Bukit Timah Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Mon, 3.30pm to 5pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6516-3715/ 6779-1037 INFO: www.eai.nus.edu.sg

Why Is China A Unitary State? Views From The Centrifugal Empire

Given its huge population and territory and diverse ethnic composition, China qualifies to be a federal state but has rejected the idea. The speaker is Professor Chung Jae Ho, a graduate of Seoul National University, Brown University and the University of Michigan, where he received his PhD in 1993.

WHERE: EAI Conference Room, National University of Singapore Bukit Timah Campus, 469 Bukit Timah Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Thu, 3.30pm to 5pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6516-3715/ 6779-1037 INFO: www.eai.nus.edu.sg

Critical Conversations: Introducing The Quantum Music Project

Dr Andrew Garner of the Centre for Quantum Technologies at the National University of Singapore will explain the origins of the Quantum Music Project and introduce new experimental instruments developed during the project. Part of NUS Arts Festival 2017.

WHERE: NUS Museum, 50 Kent Ridge Crescent MRT: Kent Ridge WHEN: Feb 16, 7.30pm (doors open at 7pm) ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.apactix.com. Go to nusartsfestival.com

Asian Diasporas: Transnational & Regional Cultural Heritage(s)

This international conference will focus on key issues and challenges facing the diaspora communities living in Asia and the world today and examines the impact of movements of people on lifestyles and culture.

WHERE: Ngee Ann Auditorium, Basement, Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Feb 18, 9am to 5.30pm ADMISSION: $150 TEL: 8257-5793 INFO: Register at www.asiandiaspora2017.sg by Wed

CLASSES

Workshop: Hold On, Chopsticks!

Learn intricate weaving methods and make a holder with disposable chopsticks and craft string. Part of Huayi - Chinese Festival of Arts.

WHERE: Esplanade Bay Room (meet at Concert Hall entrance 15 minutes before workshop starts), 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: City Hall/Raffles Place WHEN: Sun, 1 & 4.30pm ADMISSION: $19 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Love Bites: Words And Morsels Featuring Marc Nair

Engage in a series of hands-on creative writing activities with poet Marc Nair, in celebration of the magic of words, food and love.

WHERE: Montana Singapore, 02-25 PoMo mall, 1 Selegie Road MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Feb 11, 6pm to 8pm ADMISSION: $27 INFO: E-mail poetrywallssg@gmail.com. Register at eventbrite.sg

DIY Marbling Workshop

Learn to marble by floating paints on the surface of a marbling solution and transferring the pattern onto coasters, pens and paper.

WHERE: 03-19, Block B Goodman Arts Centre, 90 Goodman Road MRT: Mountbatten WHEN: Feb 25, 3pm to 5pm ADMISSION: $100 (for two persons) INFO: Register at www.slikstudios.com. Go to goodmanartscentre.sg

The Philippine Madrigal Singers Choral Workshop

This workshop by choirmaster Mark Anthony Carpio will explore various vocal techniques.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Feb 26, 11am ADMISSION: $28 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

