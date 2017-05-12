King Vs Queens Of Hits Concert

Taiwanese Hokkien singers Weng Li-you, Zhang Rong-rong and Chen Si-an celebrate Mother's Day with their hit songs. WHERE: Resorts World Theatre, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Sun, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $52 - $152 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Village People 40th Anniversary

American disco group Village People celebrate their 40th anniversary with special guests, Abba tribute band Bjorn Again. WHERE: Sands Theatre, MasterCard Theatres at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: May 19, 8pm ADMISSION: $59 - $159 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Air - Live In Singapore

The electronic duo from Versailles, France, return with the album Twentyears, an anthology of two decades of tracks and rarities. WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: May 27, 8.30pm ADMISSION: $88 - $148 TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: www.apactix.com

Hats Off To Led Zeppelin

This Led Zeppelin tribute band pay homage to the iconic English rockers and are managed by Warren Grant, son of Led Zeppelin's manager Peter Grant. WHERE: Kallang Theatre, 1 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: June 2, 8pm ADMISSION: $31 - $72 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Bastille - Live In Singapore

The British indie pop act return to Singapore following the release of their sophomore album, Wild World, last year. WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Aug 14, 8pm ADMISSION: $72 - $152 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Belinda Carlisle The Heaven 30th Anniversary Tour - Singapore

The concert celebrates the 30th anniversary of the American singer-songwriter's album, Heaven On Earth. WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Nov 11, 8pm ADMISSION: $102- $252 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Shawn Mendes - Illuminate World Tour

In support of his sophomore album, Illuminate, the Canadian singer-songwriter's first headlining arena tour includes over 60 dates across four continents. WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Dec 9, 8pm ADMISSION: $88 - $168 TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: www.apactix.com

CHARITY

Beginnings By Suan Ong

Cancer survivor Suan Ong's exhibition features 174 ceramic works for the 174 lymph nodes stripped from her neck and chest. All proceeds will be split between the Duke-NUS Medical School (for thyroid cancer research) and Singapore Cancer Society. WHERE: Visual Arts Centre, 01-02 Dhoby Ghaut Green, 10 Penang Road MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Tomorrow - May 20, noon - 8pm daily ADMISSION: Free INFO: beginningsbysuanong.wordpress.com

The Yoga School X Save Our Street Dogs

Sherri Melwani will lead this yoga class inspired by animal poses, followed by sound meditation with crystal singing bowls. All proceeds will go to Save Our Street Dogs. WHERE: The Yoga School, 39-01 OCBC Centre, 65 Chulia Street MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Tomorrow, 6 - 8pm ADMISSION: Suggested donation of $20 INFO: Tickets from www.eventbrite.sg. Go to sosd.org.sg

SPORTS

FitnessFest

This event features activities, including yoga, pilates, spin, CrossFit, boxing, barre and parkour, led by top fitness professionals. WHERE: Bayfront Event Space, Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: May 20 & 21, 9am - 9pm ADMISSION: Till Thu: $69 (one-day pass), $99 (two-day pass); at the door: $79 (one-day pass); free for children aged 12 & younger; discounts available for groups of four & more INFO: Tickets from fitnessfest.sg

ONE: Dynasty Of Heroes

In this mixed martial arts event, ONE Women's atomweight world champion Angela Lee takes on challenger Istela Nunes, a two-time muay thai world champion. In a separate event, ONE welterweight world champion Ben "Funky" Askren faces undefeated Malaysian star Agilan "Alligator" Thani. WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: May 26, 7pm ADMISSION: $28 - $2,140 TEL: 3158-7888 INFO: Tickets from www.sportshubtix.sg. Go to www.onefc.com

The Roar Of Singapore II

This professional boxing event will feature four Universal Boxing Organization (UBO) title fights. Singapore's Muhamad "The Chosen Wan" Ridhwan will be the country's first world champion if he win his fight against Tanzanian Fadhihi Majiha for the UBO World Super Featherweight title. WHERE: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: May 27, 5.30pm (doors open at 4pm) ADMISSION: From $88 INFO: Tickets from bit.ly/roarofsingapore2

UFC Fight Night Singapore

Mixed martial arts' finest fighters from around the globe will compete. WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: June 17, 4.30pm ADMISSION: $58 - $2,888 TEL: 3158-7888 INFO: sportshubtix.sg

TALKS

Assessing China's Response To The South China Sea Arbitration Ruling

Many international legal experts believe that the Philippines vs China arbitration ruling last July is a game-changer for dispute settlements in the South China Sea. This seminar suggests that the nature of the ruling has created some paradoxical effects on Chinese policy. The speaker is Dr Zhang Feng, whose research focuses on Chinese foreign policy, Asia-Pacific maritime security and international relations theory. WHERE: EAI Conference Room, 06-01 Tower Block, NUS Bukit Timah Campus, 469A Bukit Timah Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Today, 3.30 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6516-3715/ 6779-1037 INFO: eai.nus.edu.sg

Treasure Island: Meet-The-Artist

The founder of Mamakan Art Collective shares the stories behind the Treasure Island sensorial art/photography installation. Part of Singapore Heritage Festival. WHERE: Glass Atrium, Level 2 Visitor Services Counter, National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Tomorrow & Sun, 11am & 3pm ADMISSION: $18 INFO: heritagefestival.sg or treasureisland-artist.peatix.com

National Gallery Singapore - City Hall And The Supreme Court Under A New Light

This presentation by French architect Jean-Francois Milou will focus on how Studio Milou's approach combines a deference for existing structures and local contexts with classical traditions to create enduring and elegant design with wide appeal. WHERE: Ngee Ann Auditorium, Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Mon, 11am - noon ADMISSION: Free INFO: E-mail mml@fom.sg. Go to www.fom.sg

Unveiling SG Poems - A Prelude To Poetry Festival 2017 - Seminar & Forum

The seminar discusses Singapore's poetry landscape based on the first publication by the upcoming festival, while the forum discusses the role of poetry in today's social and cultural imagination. WHERE: Blue Room, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: City Hall WHEN: May 20, 11am - 1pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at poetryunveil-seminar.peatix.com

Seminar: The United States And China In South-east Asia: Competitive Coexistence?

South-east Asia has increasingly become an epicentre of the strategic competition between two major powers, the United States and China. Professor David Shambaugh, an author who writes about contemporary China and the international relations of Asia, will discuss the dynamics of the competition. WHERE: Seminar Room 2, ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, 30 Heng Mui Keng Terrace MRT: Haw Par Villa WHEN: Wed, 11am - 12.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.iseas.edu.sg by Tue

Migrant Poetic Tales @ Booktique

This poetry recital aims to bridge communities and opens with Singapore poets in a dialogue with migrant workers and the greater community. The event's co-organiser is Amrakajona Zakir, a two-time winner of the Migrant Poetry Competition. Part of Poetry Festival 2017. WHERE: Booktique, B1-17A CityLink Mall, 1 Raffles Link MRT: City Hall/ Esplanade WHEN: May 20, 5 - 8pm ADMISSION: Free, register at poetictalesmay.peatix.com

CLASSES

Chai Creations

Made with raw clay on the outside with a glazed interior, chai clay cups are widely used in northern India. Participants will get to hand-paint and take home their own chai clay cup. Part of Singapore Heritage Festival. WHERE: Indian Heritage Centre, 5 Campbell Lane MRT: Little India WHEN: Tomorrow & Sun, 2 - 6pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: heritagefestival.sg or www.indianheritage.org.sg

FESTIVALS

Kristang Language Festival

Take part in activities such as workshops and panel discussions and celebrate the critically endangered heritage language, Kristang, of the Portuguese-Eurasian community in Singapore. WHERE: Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: May 20 & 21, 9.30am - 4pm ADMISSION: Free with registration; walk-ins welcome INFO: Register at festa.kristang.com