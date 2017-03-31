EmonightSG: The B-Sides

This alternative music-themed club night features genres from indie and grunge to pop punk and emo.

WHERE: Refuge, B1-03 Chijmes, 30 Victoria Street MRT: City Hall WHEN: Thu, 9pm - 2am ADMISSION: $10 at the door (includes one free drink) INFO: tinyurl.com/lev3vxb

Defiled Live In Singapore

The Japanese death metal band return to promote their fifth album, Toward Inevitable Ruins.

WHERE: The Music Parlour, 04-20 Peninsula Shopping Centre, 3 Coleman Street MRT: City Hall WHEN: April 10, 6.30pm (doors open at 6pm) ADMISSION: $20 (standard), $25 (at the door) INFO: Tickets from ticketbox.sg

Generation Axe - A Night Of Guitars Live Concert In Singapore

This supergroup, consisting of Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi, will perform songs from their various catalogues as well as other well-known numbers.

WHERE: The Coliseum, Hard Rock Hotel Singapore, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: April 25, 7.30pm (doors open at 6.30pm) ADMISSION: $140 (standard), $160 (at the door) TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: www.apactix.com

CHARITY

Ride For Rainbows

This 25km, 50km and 100km cycling event raises funds for Club Rainbow (Singapore) to help children with chronic illnesses as they assimilate into society.

WHERE: Orto Yishun, 81 Lorong Chencharu MRT: Khatib WHEN: April 29, 9pm ADMISSION: Qualify to participate by raising the minimum donation amount for each category: $55 (25km), $655 (50km) & $1,055 (100km) INFO: The qualification deadline is tomorrow. Go to www.rideforrainbows.org to donate or register

SPORTS

Under Armour Test Of Will 2017 Singapore National Heats

Participants will compete in a four-minute circuit and winners of the national heats will compete in the regional finals in Kuala Lumpur on May 6. Participants must be aged 21 and older, and be Singapore citizens, permanent residents or those on employment and S Passes to qualify for the regional finals.

WHERE: Bugis Junction, 200 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis WHEN: April 8 & 9, 10am - 8pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.tripleready.com/TOW2017SG. Go to testofwill.com

HSBC World Rugby Singapore Sevens 2017

The world's best rugby teams duke it out in this tournament. There will also be food and drinks, live music and parties. WHERE: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive MRT: Stadium WHEN: April 15 & 16, 10am ADMISSION: $15 - $153, fringe activities are free TEL: 3158-7888 INFO: Tickets from www.sportshub.com.sg. Go to www.singapore7s.sg

TALKS

Together We Create A Co-Creation Conversation

Learn about the nature-inspired Kampung Kampus and how to make mini mudbricks. This is a fringe programme of the Singapore Design Week's feature exhibition, Frontliners In Action: Architects And The People Create A Better Living Environment.

WHERE: Pixel Lab, Level 3 National Design Centre, 111 Middle Road MRT: Bugis/Bras Basah WHEN: Tomorrow, 4 - 6pm ADMISSION: Free with registration TEL: 6291-3686 INFO: Register at www.shophouseandco.com/vb1april. E-mail programmes@shophouseandco.com for inquiries.

Combat Skin Sensitivity With Experts

Established medical experts share professional advice and tips on various sensitive skin issues afflicting children and adults.

WHERE: Rooms 308 - 310, Level 3 Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow, 1 - 5pm ADMISSION: $15 INFO: Register at kaoderma.eventbrite.sg

Fort Canning Hill: Exploring Singapore's Heritage And Nature

Melissa Diagana and Jyoti Angresh, the duo behind the coffee-table book, Fort Canning Hill: Exploring Singapore's Heritage And Nature, will talk about the park's history and its flora and fauna.

WHERE: Ngee Ann Auditorium, Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Mon, 11am - noon ADMISSION: Free INFO: E-mail mml@fom.sg. Go to www.fom.sg

EAI Distinguished Public Lecture: Global Green Shift: China As Driver

Professor John A. Mathews, who specialises in catch-up strategies of firms and countries in East Asia, presents evidence that there is a global green transition driven by China, mainly to enhance its energy security and clean up its deteriorating urban environment.

WHERE: Faculty of Law, Level 3 Block B, Seminar Room 3 (BB-03-01), NUS Bukit Timah Campus, 469 Bukit Timah Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Tue, 4.30 - 6pm ADMISSION: Free with registration TEL: 6516-3715/6779-1037 INFO: Register at eai.nus.edu.sg

Winning The War On Cancer - Prevention Through Nutrition

At this talk by the 365 Cancer Prevention Society, learn about Singapore's cancer trends, factors that increase risk of cancer, as well as foods and eating habits that can reduce the risk of cancer. Participants can also clear up myths surrounding cancer prevention.

WHERE: Radin Mas Hall, Bukit Merah Public Library, 3779 Jalan Bukit Merah MRT: Redhill WHEN: Wed, 3 - 4pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Singapore's Instagram Stories

Three photographers - Kevin W.Y. Lee, Aik Beng Chia and Darren Soh - discuss built-in digital photography, the visual appeal of social media platforms and more. This will be followed by a panel discussion moderated by Jia Xin Chum from MKPL Architects. This is a fringe programme of the Singapore Design Week's feature exhibition Frontliners In Action: Architects And The People Create A Better Living Environment.

WHERE: Auditorium, Level 2 National Design Centre, 111 Middle Road MRT: Bugis/Bras Basah WHEN: Thu, 7.30 - 9.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration TEL: 6291-3686 INFO: Register at www.shophouseandco.com/vb6april. E-mail programmes@shophouseandco.com for inquiries.

Legal Talk On Wills & Intestacy

Learn about what a will is, the who's who in a will, what assets one can give under a will and more.

WHERE: Radin Mas Hall, Bukit Merah Public Library, 3779 Jalan Bukit Merah MRT: Redhill WHEN: April 7, 3 - 4.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

AskST@NLB Talk: An Athlete's Life: It's A Crazy One

The Straits Times senior correspondent Rohit Brijnath talks about athletes and sports.

WHERE: Imagine, Level 3 library@orchard, Orchard Gateway, 277 Orchard Road MRT: Somerset WHEN: April 28, 7 - 8.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

CLASSES

Industry Workshop For Adults

Animation professionals will provide insight into how to conceptualise, refine and pitch an idea. Participants will have a chance to submit their own animation idea which, if selected, could be fully funded and produced.

WHERE: Pixel Studios, 10 Central Exchange Green MRT: one-north WHEN: April 21, 10am - 4pm ADMISSION: Free with registration; limited slots are available & participants will be selected based on a 50-word write-up on the registration form INFO: Register at CartoonNetworkAsia.com/ImaginationStudios by April 10.

Young Parents' Expert Series 2017 - Preschool Workshop

Parents can get tips on parenting pre-schoolers from experts and learn through hands-on activities.

WHERE: Sheraton Towers Singapore Hotel, 39 Scotts Road MRT: Newton WHEN: April 8, 1 - 5pm ADMISSION: Till Sun: $8 a person, $14 for two; from Mon: $18 a person, $28 for two INFO: Register at www.youngparents.com.sg/event/yppsw17

FESTIVALS

Eurasian Festival 2017

There will be a variety of stage performances and educational exhibits, as well as fringe activities such as Easter egg colouring, craft demonstration, story-telling and kampung games.

WHERE: Our Tampines Hub, 51 Tampines Avenue 4 MRT: Tampines WHEN: April 9, 10am - 4pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6447-1578 INFO: www.eurasians.org.sg/events/eurasian-festival-2017

Si17 Soundislands Festival

Join artists, dancers, film-makers, musicians, scholars and technologists for performances, film screenings, a site-specific installation and a symposium.

WHERE: The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: City Hall WHEN: Wed - April 10, various times ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6332-6900 INFO: www.soundislands.com/si17

City65 Music Festival

This festival celebrates the home-grown music scene, with performances from acts such as Jack & Rai, Astronauts and Falling Feathers.

WHERE: Tin Hill Social, 100 Turf Club Road MRT: Sixth Avenue WHEN: April 15, 2pm ADMISSION: From $25 INFO: Tickets from city65musicfestival2017.peatix.com