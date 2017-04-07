GIGS

Boys In The Band

This show features 50 years of tunes from the most iconic bands of the 20th century, such as Can't Buy Me Love by The Beatles and and Staying Alive by the Bee Gees.

WHERE: Grand Theatre, MasterCard Theatres at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $64 - $124 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Afgan Live In Singapore

The Indonesian pop singer and actor has won various awards for his work, including Best Male Vocalist in the 2009 Anugerah Musik Indonesia and Best Male Artist in the 2009 Anugerah Planet Muzik.

WHERE: Sands Theatre, MasterCard Theatres at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Sun, 7pm ADMISSION: $52 - $162 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Colbie Caillat Live In Singapore

The American singer, who rose to fame through social networking website MySpace, has sold more than six million albums and more than 10 million singles worldwide. This is her first concert in Singapore.

WHERE: The Max Pavilion @ Singapore Expo, Hall 10, 1 Expo Drive MRT: Expo WHEN: Wed, 8pm ADMISSION: $122 - $182 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Maricelle: The Pursuit Launch Party

The Singapore indie pop singer- songwriter presents her first EP live, with a five-piece band led by music director Sano Shimano. The show will be opened by Mars, a recent graduate of the Noise Singapore mentorship programme.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: April 20, 6.30pm ADMISSION: $25 (admission & a copy of the Pursuit EP), $20 (admission only), $90 (admission for five people) INFO: Tickets from maricellepursuit.peatix.com

Sting 57th & 9th Tour

The English singer-songwriter will perform here following the recent release of his first rock/pop project in more than a decade.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: May 28, 8pm ADMISSION: $108 - $288 TEL: 3158-7888 INFO: www.sportshubtix.sg

CHARITY

Voices Of Harmony

This concert aims to raise funds and awareness of the mission of the Singapore Buddhist Free Clinic, with Buddhist music, dances and familiar tunes, including a performance by piano prodigy Niu Niu.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: May 20, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $18 - $108 TEL: 3158-7888 INFO: www.sportshubtix.sg

SPORTS

OUE Singapore Open

Catch some of the world's top badminton shuttlers in this tournament organised by the Singapore Badminton Association. Part of the MetLife BWF World Superseries.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Tue - April 16, various times ADMISSION: $5 - $180 TEL: 3158-7888 INFO: www.sportshubtix.sg

Adult Soccer Specific Training - Open Training @ The Float

Train with Asia Federation coaches in this programme which focuses on football intelligence and technique.

WHERE: The Float @ Marina Bay, 20 Raffles Avenue MRT: Bayfront/ Promenade WHEN: April 19, 7 - 9pm ADMISSION: $30 TEL: 6325-9386/ 8363-3154 INFO: Register at register.espzen.com/floating-platform.php. Go to www.soccerschool.espzen.com

Star Wars Run Singapore

The night run, held in Singapore for the first time, is presented as part of the "May the Fourth" celebrations and to mark the 40th anniversary of the release of Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.

WHERE: The Meadow, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive MRT: Bayfront WHEN: May 6, 7pm ADMISSION: $85 (10km competitive run), $80 (4.5km non-competitive run); buy a Star Wars electronic lightsaber by Hasbro at $25 INFO: Register at www.starwarsrun.sg by April 17

WWE Live Singapore

With a unique blend of sport and entertainment, WWE returns to Singapore after a sell-out show in 2015.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: June 28, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $48 - $488 TEL: 3158-7888 INFO: www.sportshubtix.sg

TALKS

Singapore Social Histories That You Won't Find In The Books

Ms Ann Wee, one of Singapore's pioneer social work educators, will share her observations of the country, after living and working here for 66 years.

WHERE: Ngee Ann Auditorium, Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Mon, 11am - noon ADMISSION: Free INFO: E-mail mml@fom.sg. Go to www.fom.sg

Visualizing A New Kampuchea: Developing A Post-Khmer Rouge National Art Identity

This seminar examines the role that Cambodian contemporary artists play in helping to develop a post-Khmer Rouge national identity. The speaker is Ms Christine Ege, who has a bachelor's degree in art history from Franklin University in Lugano, Switzerland, and a master's degree in East Asian art from Sotheby's Institute of Art in London.

WHERE: Seminar Room 2, Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute, 30 Heng Mui Keng Terrace MRT: Haw Par Villa WHEN: Wed, 3 - 4.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.iseas.edu.sg by Tue

Cita Seni: Stage Of Agitation

This forum co-presented by The Arts House and the National University of S ingapore's department of Malay studies features two Singapore playwrights, Aidli Mosbit and Noor Effendy Ibrahim. They will share their views on the theatre and drama landscape in Singapore.

WHERE: Blue Room, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: City Hall WHEN: April 15, 11am ADMISSION: Free with registration TEL: 6336-3021 INFO: Register at theartshouse.sg

Uncertainties In The Relationships Between Great And Small Powers In Asia

In this seminar, Prof Michael Yahuda, professor emeritus of international relations at the London School of Economics and Political Science, where he served from 1973 to 2003, argues that the uncertainty in the Indo-Pacific region is more apparent than real, with the region's great powers more focused on domestic issues that would be imperilled if they allowed mutual antagonisms to grow into major military conflicts.

WHERE: Seminar Room 2, Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute, 30 Heng Mui Keng Terrace MRT: Haw Par Villa WHEN: April 18, 10 - 11.30am ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.iseas.edu.sg by April 17

Managing Blood Cancer

Specialists from the Singapore General Hospital and National Cancer Centre Singapore share insights on topics such as the role of traditional Chinese medicine in managing blood cancer, the importance of nutrition in cancer care and life after cancer treatment.

WHERE: Academia, Level 1 Auditorium, Singapore General Hospital Campus, 20 College Road MRT: Outram Park WHEN: April 22, 2 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at tinyurl.com/ksxnal9

AskST@NLB Talk: An Athlete's Life: It's A Crazy One

The Straits Times' senior correspondent Rohit Brijnath talks about athletes and sport.

WHERE: Imagine, library@orchard, 03-12/04-11 Orchard Gateway, 277 Orchard Road MRT: Somerset WHEN: April 28, 7 - 8.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

CLASSES

Ballet Masterclasses With Mathilde Froustey

Experience the best of Parisian and American ballet techniques with principal ballerina Mathilde Froustey (prima at San Francisco Ballet, former Paris Opera Ballet soloist) at this series of six masterclasses. Classes are available for dancers of all levels.

WHERE: The Platinum Room, Dance On Us studios, 01-03/04, 8 on Claymore, 8 Claymore Hill MRT: Orchard WHEN: April 22 & 23, various times ADMISSION: $85 - $95 INFO: Register at masterclass.cloudandvictory.com

Beginners' Arabic Calligraphy Workshop

Participants will learn the fundamentals of khat, an Arabic term that dictates the manifestation of lines, and learn to write in Arabic using a traditional hand-carved bamboo or reed pen and inkwell.

WHERE: Esplanade Bay Room, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: April 22 & 23, 10am ADMISSION: Free with registration TEL: 6828-8377 INFO: Register at www.esplanade.com

FESTIVALS

Eurasian Festival

There will be stage performances and educational exhibits as well as fringe activities such as Easter egg-colouring, craft demonstration, storytelling and kampung games.

WHERE: Our Tampines Hub, 51 Tampines Avenue 4 MRT: Tampines WHEN: Sun, 10am - 4pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6447-1578 INFO: www.eurasians.org.sg/events/eurasian-festival-2017

Tamil Language Festival

The Tamil Language Council presents programmes and activities that promote the use of Tamil language in Singapore, such as drama performances, workshops and debates. All programmes are conducted in Tamil. The festival runs till April 30.

INFO: For more information, go to www.tamil.org.sg or e-mail NHB_TamilLanguageCouncil@ nhb.gov.sg