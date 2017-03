Disney's Tsum Tsum characters have invaded CapitaLand malls. The month-long Tsum Tsum carnival (till April 2) recreates scenes from the popular Disney Tsum Tsum short series. There is also a ninja-inspired mini obstacle course at Junction 8 and Sembawang Shopping Centre, and a Tsum Tsum race at Tampines Mall. Shoppers at Plaza Singapura can watch Tsum Tsum spring to life when the clock tower strikes Tsum o'clock on the hour.