Go nuts for these spreads

Peanut butter is a classic breakfast condiment, and for good reason.

Nothing beats the full and rich flavour of well-made peanut butter, smooth and creamy with a deep roasted peanut taste and hint of sweetness.

In fact, many will argue that it deserves a category of its own in the food pyramid.

This is especially evident as local supermarket chain FairPrice introduces its new exclusive range of spreads by family-owned Australian peanut butter company Mayver's.

The line, which is made in Australia, includes a natural peanut butter spread, an organic peanut butter spread and an all-natural almond spread.

It also comes in various flavours, from the usual smooth or crunchy, to something a little different, such as with chia seeds or cacao.

Mayver's pure-state Natural Peanut Butter spread comes both smooth and crunchy.

Each jar, whether smooth or crunchy, contains only two ingredients: lightly roasted natural Australian peanuts and a pinch of sea salt.

Both spreads are also dairy, gluten and cholesterol-free, with no added sugar, additives and hardened fats.

The smooth peanut butter spread ($7.95 for 375g) is bright with a nice balance of sweetness and saltiness.

Its silky smooth texture makes it perfect for smoothies, on toast or eaten straight from the jar.

Meanwhile, Mayver's crunchy Natural Peanut Butter ($7.95 for 375g) has a creamy texture and is speckled with bits of roasted peanuts, giving a satisfying crunch to every bite.

For a healthier option, the organic range of peanut butter, which also features both smooth and crunchy types of peanut butter ($8.50 for 375g), is made entirely from organic peanuts.

CACAO

It also includes Mayver's Organic Peanut & Cacao Spread ($8.50 for 375g), which contains organic raw cacao.

There is also the Original Super Spread ($10.50 for 280g).

The all-natural sugar-free nut butter is made from chia seeds, sesame seeds, almonds and "super" nuts that have been crushed, blended and bottled.

With no added oil, salt or sugar, it is deliciously crunchy and super high in protein, making it the perfect alternative to a handful of nuts on the run.

For something different, try the Cacao Super Spread ($10.50 for 280g) or Mayver's All Natural Almond Spread ($13.50 for 240g), which is dairy, gluten and cholesterol-free. The almond spread is made entirely of pure almonds that were handpicked, lightly roasted, ground and bottled with no additional palm oil, sugar, salt or hardened fats.

This results in a smooth and creamy texture, and a naturally sweet and savoury taste.

For more oomph, Mayver's Almond & Chia Spread ($13.50 for 240g) is blended and ground with chia seeds.

NUTRITIOUS

This means the spread is chock full of vitamins, minerals and even has low glycaemic index, making it perfect eaten straight from the jar or spread onto your favourite snack.

Try your hand at making some deliciously sweet and savoury peanut butter cookies using any of Mayver's nutritious nut butter spreads.

Mix in a cup of roasted and lightly salted peanuts for an extra crunch.

Alternatively, give the traditional chicken wings a unique twist by marinating it in a peanut butter concoction - made of coconut milk, peanut butter, soya sauce, fish sauce and a pinch of lime juice.

Grill or oven bake the wings till they are golden brown on the outside and tender and juicy on the inside.

CHOCOLATE, PEANUT BUTTER & SWEET POTATO FUDGE BROWNIES

Time: 50 minutes

Serves: 10

INGREDIENTS

1 medium sweet potato, baked whole in the oven (about 2 cups worth)

2 tbsp flax meal mixed with 6 tbsp water

¾ cup Mayvers Organic Peanut & Cacao spread

¼ cup coconut oil, melted

3 tbsp maple syrup

2 tbsp stevia (or more maple syrup)

1 tbsp vanilla extract

½ cup cacao powder

1 tsp sea salt

1 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

150g vegan dark chocolate, roughly chopped

METHOD

Cut the sweet potato in half lengthways and bake in the oven (cut side down on a lined baking tray) for 45 mins at 200 deg C until soft. Scoop out the flesh and place in a food processor with Mayver's Organic Peanut & Cacao Spread and all other ingredients. Process until smooth.

PHOTOS: NTUC FAIRPRICE, MAYVER

Pour mixture into a lined baking dish and bake for 25 minutes at 175 deg C.

Store in the refrigerator (delicious served straight from the fridge or reheated).

Feel free to drizzle extra Mayver's Organic Peanut & Cacao Spread (below) over the brownies to make them even more delicious. - MAYVER.COM.AU