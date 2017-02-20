The Green Line

Min Lim is an undergraduate reading history at Yale-NUS College. In her own time, she engages in graphic design work, photography and poetry. Her works can be found at: minlim.com

it ends when people start

flying from changi, expo-sed

to the heat. tanah, they tell

the merah line. they order

simei hot tam to bring pines

to plant. no one pasir-bly thought

of ris low. the trees grow, the nation

breathes.

still, people complain: without

wood, bed not ok. no one

can still spell kembangan, eunos that.

lebar reclaims swamp. advice -

aljunied to calm down, kaki kallang,

kaki wonder lavender or not your backyard

tree grow already. got bugis good sign.

city halls flood, raffles' place interchanged

with capes of stakes,

demanding for outram parks to bury

their sons, tiong bahrus. they scream -

our red hills are no longer the queens' town,

no longer part of the commonwealth. buona

got no vista to dovertail to, no clementi

to drink. when jurong east meets west,

chinese gardens don't turn angmoh,

no lakesides to save this burnt city.

government responds, lay boons

on the ground, but only for pioneer

generation. joo, tired of all this s***,

goes back to koon.