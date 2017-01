Geri Halliwell, 44, has just added another spice to her life with the birth of her son on Saturday. The former Spice Girlis married to Formula One's Christian Horner. She shared a photo of her son's feet on Instagram, saying: "Montague George Hector Horner arrived this morning, a beautiful little brother for Bluebell and Olivia." Olivia, two, is her daughter with Horner, and Bluebell Madonna, 10, is her daughter with ex-boyfriend Sacha Gervasi.