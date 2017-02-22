A Hantu Kum-kum story
#BuySingLit will be held from Friday to Sunday — three days packed with more than 40 activities in all four official languages to promote Singapore literature, aka SingLit. In print and online, The New Paper is profiling some of the talent involved. Today, we have two short stories — modern takes on mythical themes.
Part 2: Modern myths
Razali was a bodybuilder. Unlike some other bodybuilders he knew, the body was not so much a lump of clay to be moulded into its ideal shape, but something that was by nature wild and rebellious. Any drop in vigilance, and there would be an adipose uprising - gathering around his abdominal area as a procession of love handles, or demonstrating solidarity by organising a sit-in at his chin area.
For Razali, his body was not the product of an artist's dialogue between skill and material, but the subject to a monarch's absolute edicts.
The decision to tame his body was made one day while he was in his secondary school's uniformed group. While practising marching drills, he was humiliated in front of his friends when the drill sergeant barked at him, "I said stomach in, chest out, not the other way round!"
For the rest of the day, he was sucking in his stomach, only too self-conscious that each time he relaxed, his viscera would push out his abdominal wall, a submarine crew that used his navel as a periscope to view the outside world.
So he found a solution in body fortification. Strips of muscle could be toned to the point where the hidden body would no longer be able to exercise its design plans on the visible one.
Flesh could be turned into brace, corset and girdle. He started on a regime of supplements, attended the gym at his community centre four times a week, and within three years became a qualified fitness trainer.
He started wearing T-shirts with ripped sleeves (their edges were deliberately jagged to suggest that they had been ripped apart by the force of rampaging biceps), viewed egg yolks and chicken skin with nausea, and got married to a regular patron he would often sign in for free while working as a part-time bouncer at a club.
It was only in the last month or so when Razali started intensifying his workout routines. He had recently joined a new gymnasium located in the city area, and he found himself surrounded by a new batch of veterans who had tuned their bodybuilding pursuits into surgical obsessions.
As the mirrors in the gym replicated their tortured grimaces, it also seemed to make their exchanges profuse and repetitious: they talked about nothing else but extra inches to the chest, or the side effects of creatine monohydrate.
Razali's wife could not help but notice her husband's restlessness. Not without incredulity, she served him banquets, wondering to herself whether the most desperately religious made such offerings to their gods. In bed, he often complained about his colleagues.
The giant Zachariah, whose feats at the bench press were just a step away from the miracle of levitation. And how could he even hope to compare his puny self to the twin brothers, Murad and Maidin, who, blessed with the gift of perfect resemblance, could spur themselves through the completely unforced act of sibling rivalry?
After sending her husband off to work one day, Razali's wife opened her refrigerator. Quilts of mist could not hide the obscene largesse she had stocked for her insatiable husband.
Suddenly, on the radio, she heard a news report about the Kum-kum. The newscaster was trying to quash rumours that the Kum-kum had crossed the Causeway and was now making its rounds in Singapore, making an appeal to her listeners' sense of rationality and common sense.
The Hantu Kum-kum was a ghost who terrorised homes with its hunger for the blood of virgins. She was originally a woman who consulted a bomoh* for a beauty treatment.
The bomoh made her consume an elixir, with one condition: that she not look at the mirror for a period of 30 days. However, tormented by curiosity (provoked each time the woman touched the increasingly smooth contours of her face), the woman sneaked a peek at her reflection on the 29th day.
The mirror cracked; and so did the woman's face. She had been scarred by her own impatience. To regain human semblance, she had to feed on the blood of young women, a task that would send her from door to door, draped in a headscarf that masked her abominable countenance.
Nobody knows, not even the Kum-kum herself, the quota of blood she would have to partake of before complete restoration is possible, which would make her assignment both everlasting, and futile.
A sudden knock on the door brought Razali's wife back to reality, or perhaps yet further into unreality. Superstitiously, she peered into the viewfinder, half-expecting a veiled woman to be brooding at her doorstep. Instead, it was her husband, directing impatient glares at the convex eyehole.
Razali's wife noticed how dwarfish he looked, the sides of the corridor like a pair of parentheses that framed him.
The only cure for vanity was a curse - their depleted savings, his eroded libido - that would never reveal its unappeasable nature.
It was not her husband's body that needed repair, but the evil conspiracy of his own eyes.
Alfian Sa'at is the resident playwright of W!ld Rice and has published collections of poetry, plays and fiction. He loves cats, pantun (Malay poems) and laksa.
*Traditional medicine man/shaman
Hou Yi
Everywhere Hou Yi* went, his camera went too. It was a gift from his wife, one she pushed into his hands at the airport, saying, Take pictures of everything, show me everything while I'm not there.
So he tried.
He took photographs of the cathedrals bombed wide open and of ducks by the pond waiting for the earth to hatch.
He sent his wife pieces of the sky at seven in the morning, brilliant blue rectangles packed in envelopes.
Together with the pictures were short letters: When are you coming? Job is fine. I've found us a nice flat, there are many trees nearby.
He did not mention the pigeon calls in the morning, or the other sounds coming from upstairs - footsteps heavy as giants' or creaks of a bed. Worst of all was the constant drip of voices, loud enough to hear but not enough to distinguish the words.
When the murmurs came filtering through the ceiling, Hou Yi often thought of the time he saw his neighbours, two brothers, talking at midnight.
They lived in the house across and were sitting on the ledge of their bedroom window straddling it so they faced each other. That was years ago, when he was fourteen or fifteen. One of the boys had gone to the same school as Hou Yi.
From his room, he had watched the brothers talking in low voices, but despite the quiet night, he couldn't hear what absorbed them so deeply. Perhaps the older brother's impending enlistment into the army or astronomy or something else infinitely profound. In the letters to his wife, Hou Yi said none of this. Some things he didn't want to keep, other things he wanted to keep for himself.
Over the months, his letters grew shorter, until they only asked, When will you come? Each time she sent reasons for the delay: she would join him when she'd found a job there; the market wasn't looking good; they'd have to save more.
Maybe it was his fault, Hou Yi thought one day while walking out from the office for lunch. His entreaties were half-hearted and she sensed it.
He resolved to try harder, when the man at the chip shop asked, Salt and vinegar? He would say yes. Mushy peas? Yes. Curry sauce? Yes. He would say yes to everything this place had to offer. The imminent deep-fried potato made him happy. The sun was warm. Two children were tossing a ball while crossing the street.
Ching chong, one said as they passed him. Go back to China, Steve, the other said. They turned to see if Hou Yi had heard.
Hou Yi forgot about chips. He wanted to say something but didn't know what. Instead he felt for the nearest thing, the camera in his pocket. The boys started to run, their faces split by wide grins. I'll get you, Hou Yi said, though he didn't know how.
The boys ran faster, laughing and shouting, buoyed along by exhilaration.
He held up the camera and zoomed in so he was right behind them, had caught up with them, was close enough to grab them by their hair. Their faces, he saw, were radiant with joy.
Hou Yi zoomed out. Now the boys were very small, their faces smaller, barely a smudge on the viewfinder. Before they disappeared round the corner, he took a photo. A keepsake. It didn't go to his wife.
Some evenings the couple upstairs held parties in their flat. Tonight, Hou Yi went along.
When he heard dishes being set down on the table, he sat cross-legged on the carpet, laid a fork and a knife on either side of his plate, and ate. Afterwards, Hou Yi drank his tea and listened to the mellow voices that seemed to belong around a campfire in the dark. He could see the faces glowing as if lit from the inside. Someone had brought a guitar to the campfire and was strumming it. A man began singing.
Others who knew the lyrics joined in. The song was in Spanish or Portugese, that much Hou Yi could make out, and sounded like one about brotherhood and friendship, or else a song recalling the rolling hills of one's home.
Hou Yi got up and leaned out of a window. The cold air washed over him. In the sky was a full moon. It looked cold too, like a slip of ice. He wanted to photograph it for his wife but she would have seen it hours earlier.
How many times had they sat on the front porch of her parent's house, searching for the moon and different constellations? Oh, Ryan's belt, one of them would say and every time they found it funny. It didn't seem fair, he thought, that she could see the moon but not him, when it was so much farther away.
They could both see the moon but not each other. Hou Yi was trying to remember how far the moon was from the Earth when something landed on the back of his neck. It felt like a feather. He looked up and saw small flickering lights. Cigarette ash.
Please could you-
What?
Hou Yi cleared his throat. Please could you not-
Shh, you'll wake everyone up.
Hou Yi could hear the muffled laughter even after closing the window. He tried to sleep but the footsteps overhead were louder than usual. He picked up the camera. One touch of the zoom button and he was next to the ceiling, with one ear pressed against it.
Another touch of the button and he was released from it, back on the bed. Every time someone laughed he took a shot. His finger moved quickly. When the roll of film came back from the developer, Hou Yi collected a stack of thirty-six prints, each of which looked completely blank. More photos that wouldn't go to his wife.
Chan Ziqian, 34, works as an editor. She received a grant from the NAC Arts Creation Fund in 2012.
*According to Chinese folklore, Hou Yi was a legendary archer. Long ago, the Earth had 10 suns, which caused much suffering to the people. Hou Yi shot down nine of the suns and became a hero. His wife is Chang'e, who became an immortal after drinking an elixir and lives on the moon.
Win $100 book vouchers
Get even more out of your SingLit weekend by taking part in our contest to win #BuySingLit book vouchers.
We have four $100 vouchers to be won.
To enter, go to tnp.sg/buysinglit-contest.
Simply watch the video feature on one of our featured authors and answer the question.
Contest closes at 11.59pm tonight.