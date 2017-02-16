Harrison Ford in near miss at airport while flying own plane

Hollywood star Harrison Ford, 74, was involved in a near miss at a California airport as he was piloting his private plane, officials and US media said on Tuesday.

Ford, a seasoned pilot and vintage plane collector, was approaching John Wayne Airport in Orange County when he headed towards a taxiway rather than the runway, passing over a Boeing 737 with 110 passengers and six crew members, NBC reported,

The actor was captured on air traffic control recordings, asking: "Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?"

The Federal Aviation Authority said it does not identify people involved in air incidents, but confirmed it was investigating what had caused the misunderstanding.

Ford suffered a broken arm and minor head injuries when he crash-landed a World War II plane on a Santa Monica golf course two years ago, after the carburetor failed.

He also crash-landed a helicopter during a flying lesson in Ventura County, California, in 1999.

A year later, his Beechcraft Bonanza scraped the runway during an emergency landing in Nebraska.

A long-time aviation enthusiast, Ford owns several aircraft and claims more than 5,200 hours in his log book.

He is certified to fly and land planes, seaplanes and helicopters, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.