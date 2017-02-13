He break-dances the rules of magic

Magical Bones is one of the six Impossible Live magicians.

Magical Bones, an English hip hop dancer and magician, did his signature back flip card trick, which is a variation of the pick-a-card routine.

During the media preview here in November last year, Magical Bones, whose real name is Richard Essien, 34, also burned a $50 note from an audience member, and made it reappear inside an unopened bar of chocolate.

He is one of six performers in the magic show, which is making its Asian debut here next month.

Speaking to the media after the preview, Magical Bones said he started dabbling in magic tricks at the age of 10, when his mother gave him a children's magic set for Christmas.

"I practised with the toys in the magic set and when I got older, I started reading books," he said. "I got to meet up with some other magicians, learnt tricks together and it developed from there."

Doing magic tricks was just a hobby then and he became a professional dancer.

Said Magical Bones: "While I was dancing, I would show my friends some magic tricks during the show. Eventually, I put the two ideas together."

He is inspired by many things, including music, films, and famous magicians.

STYLE

"I come up with my tricks myself. I might see an idea and change it, improvise it. But it is my own routine, my own style," he said.

Magical Bones practises every day for two hours with props such as cards and coins.

While I was dancing, I would show my friends some magic tricks during the show. Eventually, I put the two ideas together. Magical Bones, whose real name is Richard Essien

He said: "I like everyday objects because I can just put them in my pocket and practise."

What sets a magician apart from the others?

He said: "You need to be very disciplined, understand people and strive to be original."