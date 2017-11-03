Hoffman apologises for sexually harassing teen

Oscar-winning US actor Dustin Hoffman responded yesterday to an allegation of sexual harassment by a teenage intern on a film set more than 30 years ago.

"I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry," he said in a statement.

Hoffman, 80, said behaviour described by Anna Graham Hunter in a first person account for The Hollywood Reporter magazine was "not reflective of who I am".

Hunter alleged in extracts from her 1985 diary and notes to her sister that Hoffman made vulgar remarks and jokes at her expense while she was working as a 17-year-old production assistant on the set of the 1985 TV film Death Of A Salesman.