How to pick your New Face audition outfit

Last year's finalists Sasha M (above)., Emil Bianii and Ashley Rita Wong modelling their audition outfit suggestions.

Are you an interested New Face candidate having some wardrobe woes over what to wear to Saturday's walk-in audition?

Have no fear. The New Paper brought together three New Face alumni to share some audition-inspired looks and useful style tips.

Last year's finalists Ashley Rita Wong, Emil Bianii and Sasha M. flaunted their personal outfit choices at a photo shoot yesterday.

Miss Wong, 24, was decked out in a black tank top with a white fringe cardigan, denim shorts, five-inch ankle boots and a black floral choker.

The freelance tutor summed up her audition fashion advice with a Winston Churchill quote about speeches.

She told TNP: "It should be long enough to cover the subject but short enough to create interest."

Miss Wong added that candidates should have a trusty pair of denim shorts on hand and also a jacket, which may be useful in a cold environment.

She said: "It should also have pockets to hide fidgety, awkward hands in or to pose with."

To Miss Bianii, 18, creating interest is not all about flamboyance. She believes simplicity works best.

Last year's finalists Sasha M., Emil Bianii (above) and Ashley Rita Wong modelling their audition outfit suggestions. TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

At the shoot, she wore a simple white tank top, denim shorts and shiny heels that highlighted her long legs.

The theatre student from Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts said earth or neutral tones were a good choice, while make-up and accessories should be kept minimal.

Miss Bianii, who is a huge believer in natural beauty, said: "Stay as natural and organic as possible. Let your personality and confidence shine instead of letting it get overshadowed by loud colours or distracting patterns."

The trio agreed that comfort ensures confidence.

Miss Sasha, 27, said: "The outfit should make you look and feel good; if you don't feel good, change your outfit."

The singer rocked a boyish bob, fitted black tee, denim skorts and open-toed beige heels.

On how hopefuls can stand out, Miss Wong said deciding on a specific look and pairing it with a fitting outfit colour scheme, lipstick and accessories may work.

She said: "Are you going for an edgy look? If so, wear darker colours, a wine-red lipstick and accessorise with a choker and cuff bracelet."

Last year's finalists Sasha M., Emil Bianii and Ashley Rita Wong (above) modelling their audition outfit suggestions. TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

Miss Sasha added that girls should wear flattering clothes that bring out their unique personality and style.

And that may not always be the outfit that stuns the crowd.

Miss Bianii said: "It isn't about what you wear but how you wear it. The best thing you can wear is a confident smile and have a killer walk."