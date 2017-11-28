Jedi Master your shave

What do X-wing fighters and Philips electric shavers have in common? They are both efficient, swift and sleek.

The Dutch electronics company has launched a range of Star Wars shavers that will appeal to fans looking to up their shaving game and those shopping for Christmas presents.

Besides featuring Philips' cutting-edge rotary technology, the shavers also incorporate never-before-seen design features that reflect popular Star Wars characters and vehicles.

There are three limited-edition variants: the Poe Dameron-inspired SW6700/14 ($219, available exclusively at Best Denki), BB-8-inspired SW5700/07 ($149) and Stormtrooper-inspired SW170/04 ($109).

The shavers are on sale from now until Dec 31 on the Philips e-store and at selected electronics stores, major department stores and authorised dealers.

"We want consumers to have the Stormtrooper's diligence in their shaving routine and BB-8's funny wit and ultimately, gain mastery over their shaving game and personal health," said Mr Jinseok Chang, regional marketing director of personal care for Philips Asean Pacific.

The star of the range, however, is the eight-directional flex-headed Poe Dameron-inspired shaver, which automatically recalibrates to every curvature.

Its V-Track Precision Pro blade system poises each hair for the ideal cutting position as 72 self-sharpening blades make over 150,000 cuts a minute, trimming longer stubble with less irritation efficiently.

PHOTOS:PHILIPS

"Aesthetically, we want to embody Dameron's agile, performance-centric characteristics," said Mr Chang.

He was referring to the headstrong Resistance fighter pilot played by Oscar Isaac in the movies Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which opens here on Dec 14.

The design mimics the complex nature of Poe Dameron's X-wing fighter, with scratched metal finishing and red stripes. The Star Wars features continue with a red X-wing symbol that flickers during use.

Mr Chang recommends the BB-8-inspired five-directional flex-headed shaver for those who desire beard patterns such as well-groomed chinstraps, goatees and Van Dyke beards as well as moustaches.

Draped in the droid's iconic orange and white colours, the shaver allows users to blaze through wet and dry hair thanks to its Aquatec Wet & Dry seal.

PHOTOS:PHILIPS

MORE SHAVES

It also has a 50-minute running time that allows for more shaves a week without recharging, while its Philips SmartClick precision trimmer helps trim sideburns precisely and maintain facial hair with 27 self-sharpening blades.

Mr Chang said: "BB-8 is Dameron's skittish but loyal astromech droid. Likewise, the shaver's reliability, advanced architecture and its 27 self-sharpening blades make for an ideal companion."

The lighter Stormtrooper-inspired shaver's four-directional flex heads and rounded edges ensure comfortable and protective shaves for most face shapes.

Its ComfortCut Blade System enables users to get as close as possible to the skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

Mr Chang said: "The Philips Star Wars shavers have our proprietary rotary shaving technology with unique features that follow facial contours, offering the closest shave possible."

The hallmark of all Philips shavers is the three-headed design that makes for improved responsiveness by moving in all directions - "ideal for cutting longer hair and shaving difficult areas such as the chin and neck".

You can also purchase the BB-8- and Stormtrooper-inspired shavers at the Philips Master Your Shave pop-up store at Bugis+ mall's Level 1 Civic Plaza until Dec 3, from noon to 9pm daily.

Fans who want some flex for Instagram can also revel in the opportunity to become immortalised as a Star Wars action figure by entering a life-sized "toy-box" photo booth, posing next to their favourite Star Wars characters.