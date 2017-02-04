Jolie slams Trump travel ban in op-ed

Actress and human rights advocate Angelina Jolie yesterday said US President Donald Trump's executive order barring travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries hurts vulnerable refugees and could fuel extremism.

Without directly naming Mr Trump, Jolie, who has served as a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, said in a New York Times opinion piece that discriminating based on religion is "playing with fire".

The Oscar-winning actress added that as the mother of six children, "all born in foreign lands and... proud American citizens", she believes in the need for the nation's safety, but said decisions should be "based on facts, not fear".

The actress warned that by "implying Muslims are less worthy of protection, we fuel extremism abroad".