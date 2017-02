Pamela Seong Koon enjoys reading and video games, and has a cat called Cal. She has sold her soul to the nation and doesn't enjoy it very much, but she tries her best anyway.

we stand at an interchange built

too late. there is nothing here;

pastamania forgoes dinner, 7-11

never stocks potato chips. you

twitch: this is air that visits

and leaves in a huff. your bunk

bed pines for your skin but

you swallow cigarettes crushed

by the feet of gravel, foreign.

time stops if you brandish it with

flames yet you cannot hold

white ash; we let our lips

cleave. two escalators stay

divided by longing.