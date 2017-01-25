La La Land leads Oscars with 14 nominations
LOS ANGELES: The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were announced in Los Angeles yesterday, with musical love story La La Land earning 14 nominations.
This means La La Land joins the rarified ranks of Oscar's most-nominated films - All About Eve (1950) and Titanic (1997). US actress Meryl Streep also earned her 20th Oscar nod for her lead role in Florence Foster Jenkins.
The Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on Feb 26.
BEST PICTURE:
- Arrival
- Fences
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell Or High Water
- Hidden Figures
- La La Land
- Lion
- Manchester By The Sea
- Moonlight
BEST DIRECTOR:
- Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
- Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
- Damien Chazelle, La La Land
- Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea
- Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
BEST ACTOR:
- Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea
- Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
- Ryan Gosling, La La Land
- Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
- Denzel Washington, Fences
BEST ACTRESS:
- Isabelle Huppert, Elle
- Ruth Negga, Loving
- Natalie Portman, Jackie
- Emma Stone, La La Land
- Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR:
- Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
- Jeff Bridges, Hell Or High Water
- Lucas Hedges, Manchester By The Sea
- Dev Patel, Lion
- Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS:
- Viola Davis, Fences
- Naomie Harris, Moonlight
- Nicole Kidman, Lion
- Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
- Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM:
- Land Of Mine (Denmark)
- A Man Called Ove (Sweden)
- The Salesman (Iran)
- Tanna (Australia)
- Toni Erdmann (Germany)
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE:
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Moana
- My Life As A Zucchini
- The Red Turtle
- Zootopia
