La La Land leads Oscars with 14 nominations

LOS ANGELES: The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were announced in Los Angeles yesterday, with musical love story La La Land earning 14 nominations.

This means La La Land joins the rarified ranks of Oscar's most-nominated films - All About Eve (1950) and Titanic (1997). US actress Meryl Streep also earned her 20th Oscar nod for her lead role in Florence Foster Jenkins.

The Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on Feb 26.

BEST PICTURE:

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell Or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

BEST DIRECTOR:

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

BEST ACTOR:

Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

BEST ACTRESS:

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell Or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester By The Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM:

Land Of Mine (Denmark)

A Man Called Ove (Sweden)

The Salesman (Iran)

Tanna (Australia)

Toni Erdmann (Germany)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE:

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life As A Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia