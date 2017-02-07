Lady Gaga makes statement with stunning Super Bowl performance

Lady Gaga dazzled the Super Bowl on Sunday with a high-tech, tightly choreographed half-time show celebrating American diversity and unity.

Gaga, a sworn foe of US President Donald Trump, kept with the game's guidelines to steer clear of overt politics.

She opened with This Land Is Your Land, the anthem by leftist folk legend Woody Guthrie that has come to be seen as an alternative national anthem for the US.