Latest beauty products
THE HISTORY OF WHOO
The Korean beauty brand's latest product, Gongjinhyang Seol: Whitening Essence Moisture Pact, will turn dull skin dewy radiant.
Infused with two-layers - amino acid and Seol whitening ingredients - the foundation pact is long-lasting and offers maximum coverage of freckles, dark spots and acne scars.
Inspired by the youthful Yang Guifei, one of ancient China's four beauties, the foundation pact also offers anti-ageing benefits and UV protection.
It comes with two free puffs and is exclusively available at Tangs for $83.
ORBIS
The Japanese cosmetic company's new products include the Rechercher Ayur Radiant Spa Reset Shampoo ($28), which is enriched with botanical ingredients that remove impurities and protect hair from damage caused by perms and dyes.
Brighten up with the limited-edition Sunscreen Powder Shiny Glow ($27 for refill and $11 for case), which moisturises and has SPF50/PA++++ protection. It contains Sebum Fresh Powder to help make-up last longer and pearl compounds to minimise dullness.
Both products are available at all Orbis counters and boutiques, as well as online.
MAKE UP STORE
The Swedish cosmetic chain's latest collections offer three sizzling summer- to fall-ready looks.
Achieve the edgy and playful Geisha look with the Kimono collection - lipstick, nail polish and microshadow ($25 to $32) - or go for the poisonous floral-inspired Toxic collection, which comprises the Lipstick in Danger ($32) and the Nail Polish Esme ($25).
Or bask in the Bliss collection for sun-kissed skin and an earth palette with the Lipstick in Rose Petal ($32) and Microshadow in Burly Wood ($32).
The collections are available at all Make Up Store outlets.