Latest beauty products

THE HISTORY OF WHOO

The Korean beauty brand's latest product, Gongjinhyang Seol: Whitening Essence Moisture Pact, will turn dull skin dewy radiant.

Infused with two-layers - amino acid and Seol whitening ingredients - the foundation pact is long-lasting and offers maximum coverage of freckles, dark spots and acne scars.

Inspired by the youthful Yang Guifei, one of ancient China's four beauties, the foundation pact also offers anti-ageing benefits and UV protection.

It comes with two free puffs and is exclusively available at Tangs for $83.

PHOTO: THE HISTORY OF WHOO

ORBIS

The Japanese cosmetic company's new products include the Rechercher Ayur Radiant Spa Reset Shampoo ($28), which is enriched with botanical ingredients that remove impurities and protect hair from damage caused by perms and dyes.

Brighten up with the limited-edition Sunscreen Powder Shiny Glow ($27 for refill and $11 for case), which moisturises and has SPF50/PA++++ protection. It contains Sebum Fresh Powder to help make-up last longer and pearl compounds to minimise dullness.

Both products are available at all Orbis counters and boutiques, as well as online.

PHOTO: ORBIS

MAKE UP STORE

The Swedish cosmetic chain's latest collections offer three sizzling summer- to fall-ready looks.

Achieve the edgy and playful Geisha look with the Kimono collection - lipstick, nail polish and microshadow ($25 to $32) - or go for the poisonous floral-inspired Toxic collection, which comprises the Lipstick in Danger ($32) and the Nail Polish Esme ($25).

Or bask in the Bliss collection for sun-kissed skin and an earth palette with the Lipstick in Rose Petal ($32) and Microshadow in Burly Wood ($32).

The collections are available at all Make Up Store outlets.