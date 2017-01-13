Local drink Unicorn Tears sparks global attention

It's a shimmering drink from over here that could do very well over there.

Despite the name, it won't bless you with immortality or everlasting youth, and it's not likely to have special healing powers.

But Unicorn Tears do exist in real life - at least here in Singapore.

The sparkling metallic-blue beverage has caught the attention of many locals and local lifestyle portals since it launched last April.

Now, the mythical-sounding beverage might soon take off in other parts of the globe.

Created at three-year-old local cafe Dapper Coffee, Unicorn Tears received some hefty international buzz online earlier this week when it was featured by lifestyle giant Cosmopolitan.

Since then, Dapper Coffee owner Christine Seah has received a slew of e-mails from curious netizens from countries like Denmark, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, US and UK asking for a taste.

Miss Seah, 25, told The New Paper: "I'm overwhelmed by the overnight reaction. One day I woke up to 400 new followers on our Instagram page and many e-mails from around the world.

"We were already targeting to distribute it overseas in March but now we are making it our top priority."

(From left) Unicorn Tears and Gold Brew from Dapper Coffee. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

Miss Seah is in talks with Australian supermarket chain Woolworths, a boutique gift shop in Germany and is eyeing to distribute in the US.

Fans of the drink have even taken it overseas. This includes one intrepid soul who took a bottle to Mount Everest.

What is the appeal of Unicorn Tears?

If the name is not enough to pique your curiosity, the drink is described as "pure tears of joy from Sparkles", Dapper Coffee's "pure bred Mongolian Unicorn".

Unicorn Tears is a magical shade of cerulean blue and when the bottle is shaken, a swirling glitter party takes place.

Priced at $10, it is available in store at its location at 73 Amoy Street.

Orders can also be made online.

The sweet drink contains no alcohol or caffeine and tastes like lemon.

It has to be said that there is also no small amount of enjoyment to be had from simply stirring the drink and watching the glitter swirl.

It is not Dapper Coffee's only creative invention.

For National Day 2016, it sold the crimson, limited-edition Merlion Blood, which might become an annual National Day special.

There is also the limited-edition Rose Gold Mini Unicorn Tears, a Christmas special, as well as Gold Brew, a sparkly cold brewed coffee drink "infused with magic".

Gold Brew, an invention to expose customers to great-tasting black coffee, is also available for $10.

What next for Dapper Coffee?

"We have a running joke about creating drink from a mythical animal's 'bodily fluid', like Dragon's Sweat. But now our focus is on getting Unicorn's Tears overseas before we expand," said Miss Seah.