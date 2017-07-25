Look fresh with Korean beauty products

LANEIGE X SWAROVSKI

Bling up your make-up routine with the Laneige BB Cushion Crystal Edition with Crystals from Swarovski.

This limited-edition foundation combines the elements of the South Korean beauty brand's signature Sparkling Beauty concept and Austrian jeweller Swarovski's intricate Xirius crystals.

There are two variations, Whitening and Pore Control, and they are available in shades #13, #21 and #23.

Priced at $59, it is now exclusively available at all Laneige boutiques.

ETUDE HOUSE

Treat your lips to the new Dear Darling Tint Sweet Lasting line from South Korean beauty brand Etude House.

It is made up of two water-resistant ranges: The moisturising Dear Darling Water Gel Tint ($9.90), which comes in six shades, and the Color Fix Lip Top Coat ($23.90), which keeps your lip colour lasting all day without any sticky feeling.

The Dear Darling Tint Sweet Lasting line is now available at all Etude House stores islandwide.

SULWHASOO

Smooth out lines around the eyes with the South Korean beauty brand's Timetreasure Renovating Eye Serum ($348).

Infused with saponin components and De-Aging Active (DAA) found in red pine, it rejuvenates the delicate skin around the eyes.

The latest addition to Sulwhasoo's anti-ageing line also comes with a 24K gold-plated Golden Eye Care Massager to improve serum penetration. Along with the new Timetreasure Extra Creamy Cleansing Foam ($80), it is available at all Sulwhasoo boutiques and counters in department stores.