Looking out for the X-factor

One of the judges of New Face, fashion director and creative curator Daniel Boey, 52, said he is looking for something that cannot be measured at today's auditions.

In other words, the elusive X-factor.

He told TNP: "Personality and beauty are important, but I am looking for presence and charisma; the girl that stands out when she walks into the room."

Boey said nervous contestants should just be themselves as the judges have a sharp eye.

He said: "Don't try too hard to impress. If you got it, you got it. The judges are trained to spot diamonds in the rough."

To Cleo Singapore's editor-in-chief Claire Starkey, a "diamond" would be someone who has a real understanding of her body.

She said: "It is all about creating beautiful lines and having good posture when you walk."

She also appreciates "face versatility", as being able to channel different looks would mean more opportunities in the modelling field.

Finally, contestants should not forget to serve up a warm smile for New Face 2014 alumna Aurelia Ng, 24.

She said: "An unforgettable smile and a determination to win is what I will be watching out for."

- JULIA TAN