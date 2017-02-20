Lorong Chuan

Daryl Qilin Yam, 26, is a writer of prose and poetry. His first novel, Kappa Quartet (Epigram Books, 2016), was longlisted for the 2015 Epigram Books Fiction Prize.

Daryl Qilin Yam

Just down the road there used to be

a crocodile farm. "For real?" asked

the mother. "Can't imagine," said

the brother. All that road over

all that water.

Poets in Singapore have nothing

to believe in, except perhaps

the smallness of things, or the breaks

in our language, the unreliability

of bak chor mee. No point standing tall

unless one was tall

to begin with. Be damn sure of what to say

or don't bother saying at all.

The best curses come

in three syllables,

the worst from the lips

of our fathers.

Always the scaffolding

on new buildings,

the building of long bridges

over longer roads. Old water runs

in newer canals.



