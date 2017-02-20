Lorong Chuan
Daryl Qilin Yam
Just down the road there used to be
a crocodile farm. "For real?" asked
the mother. "Can't imagine," said
the brother. All that road over
all that water.
Poets in Singapore have nothing
to believe in, except perhaps
the smallness of things, or the breaks
in our language, the unreliability
of bak chor mee. No point standing tall
unless one was tall
to begin with. Be damn sure of what to say
or don't bother saying at all.
The best curses come
in three syllables,
the worst from the lips
of our fathers.
Always the scaffolding
on new buildings,
the building of long bridges
over longer roads. Old water runs
in newer canals.