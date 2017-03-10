Make headlines at your wedding

Mock-up of the personalised newspaper as a wedding favour.

Be the talk of the town with a personalised newspaper distributed to guests on your wedding day.

Singapore Press Holdingsyesterday announced an addition to its range of personalised print products - personalised newspaper wedding favours.

For a minimum order of 200 copies at $10 each, couples can have exclusive, customised copies of The New Paper's cover wrap printed and delivered to them on their big day.

Each copy can carry a specially crafted message or name, tailored to individual guests.

Couples can place orders or take home samples of the customised wedding favours at these events:

To Love. To Hold. To Cherish Wedding Workshop

When: March 11, noon to 5pm

Where: Grand Ballroom, Level 4, Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel

Rendezvous Hotel Singapore Wedding Showcase

When: March 26, noon to 6pm

Where: Symphony Ballroom, Level 2, Rendezvous Hotel Singapore

Admission to both events is free. For more information, visit http://personal.sphads.com.sg/wedding/