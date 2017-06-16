Making a difference together

Volunteering and giving back to the community together with his PwC Singapore colleagues is a cause that Mr Christophe Richard holds close to heart.

The 49-year-old transformation consultant did not hesitate to sign up for SHARE, Community Chest's regular monthly giving programme, after reading about it in his company's newsletter.

Donations through SHARE are channelled to less visible or relatively unknown charities that help beneficiaries lead a better life, which Mr Richard felt was very meaningful.

The SHARE As One programme was launched in April 2016 to encourage corporations such as PwC Singapore to participate in volunteerism and regular monthly giving as part of the company's corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts.

In SHARE as One, a dollar-for-dollar matching grant is provided by the Government for any additional donations through SHARE over and above the amount donated in the Financial Year 2015.

When corporations encourage their staff to donate through SHARE, 50 per cent of the matching grant can be used to organise CSR activities.

The remainder of the matching grant will go into a fund managed by Community Chest to benefit the social service sector in initiatives to build capabilities.

MATCHING GRANT

Mr Richard said that the matching grant appealed to him like a "buy-one-get-two" deal. Besides being able to help those in need, part of his donations will go back to PwC Singapore as part of the matching grant scheme to enhance the organisation's CSR efforts.

"A lot of the CSR activities organised by PwC Singapore are very meaningful," said Mr Richard, who has participated in the company's CSR activities such as The Banda Street Project and Art@Work sessions since he joined PwC Singapore two years ago.

While Mr Richard is not able to participate in all of PwC Singapore's CSR activities, he said that by giving through SHARE, it is a way of providing sustained support to the activities that he cannot volunteer for.

Anna Qistina Bella Zaidon (left), nine, is one such beneficiary helped by SHARE programme. Anna was diagnosed with language impairment, and suffered from reduced vocabulary, limited sentence structure and impairments in discourse.

Her overall language ability was behind that of same aged peers, resulting in functional impairments in school performance.

Through Students Care Service, a non-profit organisation supported by Community Chest, Anna has developed confidence after attending the various Learning and Social Support programmes.

She has also become less fearful of speaking and expressing herself.

GIVING BACK

Said Mr Richard: "The part on giving and volunteering is not about what is in it for you, because true happiness is derived from bringing joy to others by improving someone else's life."

PwC Singapore is conceptualising giving and volunteering initiatives that will make good use of the matching grant.

Said Ms Deborah Ong, PwC Singapore's Corporate Responsibility Leader: "As a firm, we find meaning not just in the work that we do but also in giving back to our communities.

"Our shared values of making a difference, caring and working together form the core of our CSR initiatives. By working together with the communities we live and operate in, we are able to have a meaningful and lasting impact on society."

She added: "It is through sustainable giving that we are able to help create a positive change, and be part of the solution and really live out our purpose of building trust in society and solving important problems."