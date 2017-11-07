Making up looks in 3 hours

(Above) Miss Universe Singapore 2017 Manuela Bruntraeger, who was on the judging panel, surveying the models.

(Above) The entry for the Body Art/Special Effects/Fantasy category that wowed the judges.

From angelic brides to terrifying creatures, 38 models across three make-up categories - Bridal, Fashion and Body Art/Special Effects/Fantasy - strutted down the runway for the Cosmoprof Makeup Artist Awards held last Saturday near Cosmoprof Academy's campus in PoMo shopping mall.

Before the showcase, competitors made up of current and past students were given three hours to complete the look - applying make-up, hair styling and costuming.

Madam Angie Soon, chief executive officer of Cosmoprof Academy, told The New Paper: "I thought some of the presentations were pretty amazing... The standards go up every year. The competitors really went all out. ﻿We had a rehearsal last week but today's presentation was far better."

The New Paper New Face 2017 winner Jean Yong, who won the subsidiary title of Cosmoprof Miss Photogenic, and Miss Universe Singapore 2017 Manuela Bruntraeger, who won the Cosmoprof-sponsored subsidiary title Miss Alluring, were part of the judging panel.

The top winners were Takeaw Kanyarat (Bridal), Teo Yue Qi (Fashion) and Siti Norzaisah Zainudin, Joana Marisa Romao Crespo and Kalyisah Osman (Body Art/Special Effects/Fantasy).

Jean said she "really enjoyed" being a judge and it was a learning experience for her as "she is not trained in doing make-up".

She told TNP: "In modelling, we get to put on different kinds of make-up, so it is interesting to see the different applications for the different categories."

Jean looked out for entries that were bold and different, adding that her top picks for each category ended up winning.

She was particularly wowed by the winning Body Art/Special Effects/Fantasy look, which transformed the model into an insect-like creature with intricate 3D details around her eyes and shoulders, claw-like structures around her face and a gigantic abdomen on her back.

Jean said: "I was amazed by the sheer amount of detail in the make-up used. Plus, the outfit really brought out an aura and (gave) energy to the whole look."

Manuela, who studied professional make-up artistry in 2013 at Cosmoprof Academy, also chose it as her favourite.

She told TNP: "It made the biggest impact and really showed the power of make-up and what it can do to transform people. Having gone through the course and received a diploma from Cosmoprof, I understand how much hard work goes into preparing and accomplishing some of these looks.

"So I take my hat off to some of the contestants - especially the special effects team."