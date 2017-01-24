Malia Obama to intern at film studio

Goodbye White House, hello production house.

Malia Obama, the older daughter of former US president Barack Obama, will be interning at The Weinstein Company's New York office next month in the marketing or development department.

Run by Harvey and Bob Weinstein, the production company has held multiple fundraisers for her father.

This will not be the first time the 18-year-old has a hand in the entertainment industry.

Her first internship, which was also in New York, was for the television show Girls.

She will attend Harvard University in autumn after her internship.