Meet Manuela

Crowned Miss Earth Singapore 2016, Manuela Bruntraeger, 24, joined Miss Universe Singapore (MUS) to "further challenge" herself and "see what she's made of".

The artist told The New Paper: "I'm a strong believer that pageants can teach young women how to present the best version of themselves, encouraging determination, perseverance, grace, elegance and intellect.

"No matter who's crowned MUS 2017, all 20 of us would have won as we better ourselves by being fitter,walk, present and speak better."

As a supporter of sustainable living, Manuela, whose father is German and mother a Singaporean of Portuguese descent, hopes to inspire children to do the same.

She said: "I think protecting the environment should start from a young age so they can be brought up with the skills and knowledge on how to take care of the Earth. Looking after our planet should be second nature to us and from there, children can also educate other generations in future."

She plans to do more charity work with underprivileged children to "inspire happiness in other people" and travel to places such as India, Nepal and Cambodia.

What is the cause you want to fight for in Miss Universe Singapore 2017?

To inspire a proactive movement among all children to preserve what is left of the natural beauty on earth.

The greatest threat to our environment is the belief that someone else will save it for us.

I'm a strong supporter of sustainable living and making a conscientious effort to protect the environment.

It's important to empower children through positive and creative education so they can make decisions based on their impact on the planet.

This year's theme is "Vie for a Beautiful Cause". What does charity mean to you?

Charity is compassionate sharing. It's sad that there are so many unfortunate souls facing struggles that the fortunate are unaware of.

While it's easy to mistake charity for just donating money, I have experienced and learnt that effort taken towards easing the daily troubles that so many face can make positive changes which money just can't.

I'm a big supporter of Daughters Of Tomorrow (DOT) as they offer help in the form of education, coaching and healthcare for underprivileged women in Singapore.

If I can help ease the difficulties they face, I'd be doing a great service.

I'm working with a group of artists called Uncanned Art, whose aim is to bring about positive change through the arts.

Our latest cause has been gender equality, and we will be raising funds for DOT through a charity auction on Oct 6.

Which influential living person would you like to meet?

(Hong Kong martial arts superstar) Jackie Chan.

I grew up watching his movies and am always awestruck by his fight scenes.

To me, he represents bravery in the face of adversity and is proud of his differences and the foreign culture he brings to Hollywood.

It was not until much later in life that he got any kind of recognition for his bone-breaking efforts.

Despite it and the language barrier, his commitment to martial arts and acting never faltered and he remains a legend, inspiring many generations.

What is one special and unique talent you have?

I am able to memorise song lyrics very quickly, even if it is my first time listening to the song.

I can also identify any song if you give me a hum or a few words of the lyrics.

